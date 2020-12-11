Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refractories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refractories market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Refractories refer to various inorganic, non-metallic, porous and heterogeneous materials that are designed to withstand high industrial temperatures and pressures. Some of the most common types of refractory materials include fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, chromite, etc. They are manufactured using such materials as these are resistant to mechanical and thermal stress, corrosion from solids, liquids and gases, mechanical abrasion and gas diffusion. They are used in boilers and furnaces to contain heat and protect the processing equipment from intense temperatures. They are available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes that can be pressed or molded as per the required dimensions. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various sectors, including iron and steel manufacturing, energy, chemical, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement and ceramics.



Significant growth in the steel industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by rising infrastructural activities, especially in developing nations. In comparison to the traditionally used tools, refractories have higher-temperature resistance, are more convenient to install and can manufacture bricks in customized shapes. There is also a widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for various construction applications.



Additionally, technological advancements and the emerging trend of recycling refractory materials for manufacturing steel are also creating a positive impact on the market. Other factors, including the growing demand for non-ferrous metals, along with the increasing utilization of aerospace, automotive, medical, electrical and construction castings, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global refractories market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Form:

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories

Breakup by Alkalinity:

Acidic and Neutral

Basic

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Dry Press Process

Fused Cast

Hand Molded

Formed

Unformed

Breakup by Composition:

Clay-Based

Nonclay-Based

Breakup by Refractory Mineral:

Graphite

Magnesite

Chromite

Silica

High Alumina

Zirconia

Others

Breakup by Application:

Iron and Steel

Cement

Non-Ferrous Metals

Glass

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Coorstek Inc., Imerys Usa Inc., Krosaki Harima Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Vesuvius Plc, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global refractories market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global refractories industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the alkalinity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the composition?

What is the breakup of the market based on the refractory minerals?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global refractories market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Security Analytics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of Covid-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Form

6.1 Shaped Refractories

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Unshaped Refractories

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Alkalinity

7.1 Acidic and Neutral

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Basic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Dry Press Process

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Fused Cast

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hand Molded

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Formed

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Unformed

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Composition

9.1 Clay-Based

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Nonclay-Based

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Refractory Mineral

10.1 Graphite

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Magnesite

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Chromite

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Silica

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 High Alumina

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Zirconia

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Iron and Steel

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Cement

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Non-Ferrous Metals

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Glass

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Others

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.1.2 Market Forecast

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.2.1 Market Trends

12.1.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Market Trends

12.2.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2.3 India

12.2.3.1 Market Trends

12.2.3.2 Market Forecast

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Market Trends

12.2.4.2 Market Forecast

12.2.5 Australia

12.2.5.1 Market Trends

12.2.5.2 Market Forecast

12.2.6 Indonesia

12.2.6.1 Market Trends

12.2.6.2 Market Forecast

12.2.7 Others

12.2.7.1 Market Trends

12.2.7.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Market Trends

12.3.1.2 Market Forecast

12.3.2 France

12.3.2.1 Market Trends

12.3.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3.3 United Kingdom

12.3.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.3.2 Market Forecast

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Market Trends

12.3.4.2 Market Forecast

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Market Trends

12.3.5.2 Market Forecast

12.3.6 Russia

12.3.6.1 Market Trends

12.3.6.2 Market Forecast

12.3.7 Others

12.3.7.1 Market Trends

12.3.7.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.1.1 Market Trends

12.4.1.2 Market Forecast

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.2.1 Market Trends

12.4.2.2 Market Forecast

12.4.3 Others

12.4.3.1 Market Trends

12.4.3.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

12.5.3 Market Forecast



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Indicators



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2.3 Financials

17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.3 Coorstek Inc.

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.4 Imerys USA Inc.

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5 Krosaki Harima Corporation

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.7 Refratechnik Holding GmbH

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.7.3 Financials

17.3.8 RHI Magnesita GmbH

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8.3 Financials

17.3.9 Vesuvius Plc

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9.3 Financials



