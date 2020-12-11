Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refractories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global refractories market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Refractories refer to various inorganic, non-metallic, porous and heterogeneous materials that are designed to withstand high industrial temperatures and pressures. Some of the most common types of refractory materials include fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, chromite, etc. They are manufactured using such materials as these are resistant to mechanical and thermal stress, corrosion from solids, liquids and gases, mechanical abrasion and gas diffusion. They are used in boilers and furnaces to contain heat and protect the processing equipment from intense temperatures. They are available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes that can be pressed or molded as per the required dimensions. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various sectors, including iron and steel manufacturing, energy, chemical, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement and ceramics.
Significant growth in the steel industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by rising infrastructural activities, especially in developing nations. In comparison to the traditionally used tools, refractories have higher-temperature resistance, are more convenient to install and can manufacture bricks in customized shapes. There is also a widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for various construction applications.
Additionally, technological advancements and the emerging trend of recycling refractory materials for manufacturing steel are also creating a positive impact on the market. Other factors, including the growing demand for non-ferrous metals, along with the increasing utilization of aerospace, automotive, medical, electrical and construction castings, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global refractories market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Form:
Breakup by Alkalinity:
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
Breakup by Composition:
Breakup by Refractory Mineral:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Coorstek Inc., Imerys Usa Inc., Krosaki Harima Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Vesuvius Plc, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Security Analytics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of Covid-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Form
6.1 Shaped Refractories
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Unshaped Refractories
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Alkalinity
7.1 Acidic and Neutral
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Basic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
8.1 Dry Press Process
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Fused Cast
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Hand Molded
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Formed
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Unformed
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Composition
9.1 Clay-Based
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Nonclay-Based
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Refractory Mineral
10.1 Graphite
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Magnesite
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Chromite
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Silica
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 High Alumina
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Zirconia
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Iron and Steel
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Cement
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Non-Ferrous Metals
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Glass
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.1.2 Market Forecast
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.2.1 Market Trends
12.1.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Market Trends
12.2.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2.2 Japan
12.2.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2.3 India
12.2.3.1 Market Trends
12.2.3.2 Market Forecast
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Market Trends
12.2.4.2 Market Forecast
12.2.5 Australia
12.2.5.1 Market Trends
12.2.5.2 Market Forecast
12.2.6 Indonesia
12.2.6.1 Market Trends
12.2.6.2 Market Forecast
12.2.7 Others
12.2.7.1 Market Trends
12.2.7.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Market Trends
12.3.1.2 Market Forecast
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 Market Trends
12.3.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3.3 United Kingdom
12.3.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.3.2 Market Forecast
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Market Trends
12.3.4.2 Market Forecast
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.5.1 Market Trends
12.3.5.2 Market Forecast
12.3.6 Russia
12.3.6.1 Market Trends
12.3.6.2 Market Forecast
12.3.7 Others
12.3.7.1 Market Trends
12.3.7.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.1.1 Market Trends
12.4.1.2 Market Forecast
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Market Trends
12.4.2.2 Market Forecast
12.4.3 Others
12.4.3.1 Market Trends
12.4.3.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
12.5.3 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Indicators
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 Coorstek Inc.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4 Imerys USA Inc.
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5 Krosaki Harima Corporation
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.7 Refratechnik Holding GmbH
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.8 RHI Magnesita GmbH
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.9 Vesuvius Plc
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
