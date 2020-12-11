Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult-onset Still's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Adult-onset Still's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends of adult-onset Still's disease in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The adult-onset Still's disease (AOSD) market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drug-like CERC-007 (Cerecor) and potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current, and forecasted adult-onset Still's disease market size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current adult-onset Still's disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential.



Adult-onset Still's Disease Epidemiology



The adult-onset Still's disease epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current adult-onset Still's disease patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Adult-onset Still's Disease epidemiology is segmented by total prevalent cases, gender-specific cases, and complications-associated with AOSD. The report includes a thorough analysis of all segmentations.



According to the publisher's estimate, the total prevalent cases of adult-onset Still's disease in the 7MM countries was 13,191 in 2017. As per the estimates, the United States had the highest prevalent population of adult-onset Still's disease with 3,970 cases in 2017



Adult-onset Still's Disease Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Adult-onset Still's Disease report encloses the detailed analysis of Adult-onset Still's Disease pipeline drug. It also helps understand the Adult-onset Still's Disease clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, the included drug's agreements, and the latest news and press releases.



To date, the use of medications in adult-onset Still's disease has been considered controversial. Many treatments discussed in this section remain investigational. Canakinumab (INN), sold under the brand name Ilaris, is a medication for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) and active Still's disease, including AOSD. It is a human monoclonal antibody targeted at interleukin-1 beta and has no cross-reactivity with other interleukin-1 family members, including interleukin-1 alpha.



Ilaris works by blocking the action of IL-1 beta for a sustained period, therefore inhibiting inflammation caused by its over-production. Apart from these, many drugs are still under trials or need more proper studies to prove efficacy. Thus, any significant development in this direction is expected to create a tectonic impact on the existing market scenario during the forecast period.



Adult-onset Still's Disease Market Outlook



The adult-onset Still's disease market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the largest adult-onset Still's disease market size, with USD 14.3 million, while Japan's AOSD market size was USD 8.5 million in 2017.



Adult-onset Still's Disease Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the uptake of the potential drugs in the adult-onset Still's disease market expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers adult-onset Still's disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sale.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which will again be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The dynamics of the adult-onset Still's disease market is anticipated to experience a positive shift in the coming years due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.



Adult-onset Still's Disease Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stage. It also analyses adult-onset Still's disease key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers adult-onset Still's disease collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details, and other information for Adult-onset Still's Disease emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Alcoholic Hepatitis



Proactively approaching reimbursement can positively impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In a report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Adult-onset Still's Disease Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, and Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary of AOSD



3 Adult-onset Still's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Adult-onset Still's Disease in 2017

3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Adult-onset Still's Disease in 2030



4 Overview and Background

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Etiology

4.3 History and Physical

4.4 Symptoms

4.5 Pathogenesis

4.6 Clinical Manifestation

4.7 AOSD biomarkers

4.8 Diagnosis

4.8.1 Diagnostic criteria for AOSD



5 Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1 Key Findings



6 7MM Epidemiology

6.1 Assumptions and rationale

6.2 Total Prevalent Cases of Adult-onset Still's Disease (AOSD) in 7MM

6.3 The United States

6.3.1 Total Prevalent cases of Adult-onset Still's Disease (AOSD) in the United States

6.3.2 Gender-Specific cases of Adult-onset Still's Disease (AOSD) in the United States

6.3.3 Complications Associated with Adult-onset Still's Disease (AOSD) in the United States

6.4 EU5 Countries

6.4.1 Germany

6.4.2 France

6.4.3 Italy

6.4.4 Spain

6.4.5 United Kingdom

6.5 Japan



7 Treatment



8 Unmet Needs



9 Organizations contributing toward AOSD



10 Case Study

10.1 Adult-onset Still's disease initially thought to be an odontogenic infection: A case report

10.2 Adult-onset Still's Disease Complicated by Autoimmune Hepatitis: Successful Treatment with Infliximab

10.3 Complex presentation of adult-onset Still's disease

10.4 A complete response to steroids in dural inflammatory pseudotumor associated with Still's disease



11 KOL Views



12 Patient Journey



13 Marketed Therapies

13.1 Canakinumab: Novartis

13.1.1 Drug Description

13.1.2 Other Development Activities

13.1.3 Clinical Development

13.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

13.2 Anakinra: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

13.3 Tocilizumab: Roche



14 Emerging Therapies

14.1 CERC-007: Cerecor



15 Other Promising Therapies

15.1 Tadekinig Alfa: AB2 Bio Ltd



16 Adult-onset Still's Disease (AOSD): 7 Major Market Analysis

16.1 Key Findings

16.2 Market Size of Adult-onset Still's Disease (AOSD) in 7MM



17 Seven Major Market Outlook



18 Market Drivers



19 Market Barriers



20 SWOT Analysis for AOSD



21 Reimbursement



22 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Novartis

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Roche

Cerecor

AB2 Bio Ltd

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ho6p1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900