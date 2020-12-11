Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Washer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pressure washer market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A pressure washer refers to a mechanical spraying device used for cleaning, washing and scrubbing hard stains from floors or other surfaces. It consists of an electric motor, high-pressure pump, filter, pressure-resistant hose and numerous cleaning attachments. The water is pumped from a reservoir and is ejected from the washer outlet with extremely high pressure. In comparison to traditional washers and detergents, pressure washers are more cost-effective and can effectively remove stains of mud, dirt and grime from the surface of automobiles, buildings, furniture and roads. As a result, they find extensive applications in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.



Rapid urbanization, along with increasing awareness regarding the maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene among the masses, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing professional cleaning startups across the globe is also driving the market growth. Pressure washers are primarily used for deep cleaning of patios, roofs, walls, home exteriors, roads and gardens to remove dirt and other stains, which is facilitating their utilization in the commercial sector. In line with this, widespread adoption of electric pressure washers is also contributing to the market growth. These variants are energy efficient, cause minimal environmental pollution and are highly portable as they operate on cordless batteries.



Additionally, increasing product demand from the food and beverage industry to clean and remove bacteria and other microorganisms from kitchen counters and equipment is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Other factors, including significant growth in the commercial car washing sector, along with extensive infrastructural developments, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pressure washer market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pressure washer market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. The report has categorized the market based on region, power source, output, application and distribution channel.



Breakup by Power Source:

Electricity Based

Gas Based

Fuel Based

Breakup by Output:

Upto 1500 PSI

1501 to 3000 PSI

3001 to 4000 PSI

Above 4000 PSI

Breakup by Application:

Car Washer

Garden Washer

Home Exterior Washer

Floor Cleaning

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, AR North America, Briggs & Stratton, Campbell Hausfeld, FNA Group, Generac Holdings, MI-T-M Corporation, Nilfisk Group, Ryobi, Simpson, Snow Joe LLC and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pressure washer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pressure washer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the output?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pressure washer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

