Dallas, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Security Policy Management Market by Component (solutions, services), Organization Size (small & medium, large), Application (network policy management, compliance and auditing, change management, vulnerability assessment, others), End-User (BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global security policy management market size is anticipated to reach at USD 4 billion by 2025. Increasing security policy management requirement by verticals such as BFSI, government & public sector, IT and telecom, to safeguard information and prevent application layer attack is fueling the security policy management market. Moreover, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and software defined network technologies are likely to offer lucrative prospects for the security policy management industry growth in the coming few years

Organizations today, are facing intense pressure to safeguard their network systems from malicious attacks, adopt digital transformation initiatives, and implement technologies such as cloud computing, to cope up with the dynamic nature of business. Security policy management solutions enable various functions for businesses, including automate the policy change procedures, complete view of security management, enable threat management, among others.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into retail, BFSI, telecom & IT, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and others. The market for IT & telecom is anticipated to possess the largest market share in 2019 owing to a range of functions provided by the security management solutions, including tracking security changes, blocking unauthorized access, and notifying users about restoration to previous versions as well as about the modifications. Moreover, higher budgets to adopt solutions for streamlining complicated network operations management, automation of security policy chance process, and protection from cyber-attacks are some of the factors backing the growth of the industry.

However, the retail sector is anticipated to experience a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. The global security policy management market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global security policy management market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the security policy management applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the security policy management market in North America.

The major players of the global security policy management market are AlgoSec, Juniper Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Tufin Software Technologies, , Palo Alto Networks, FireMon, Odyssey Consultants, IBM, HelpSystems, and more. The security policy management market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

