4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
The Logging Trailers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Logging Trailers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Logging Trailers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Logging Trailers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Logging Trailers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Logging Trailers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Logging Trailers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Logging Trailers Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Logging Trailers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Logging Trailers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Logging Trailers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Logging Trailers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Logging Trailers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Logging Trailers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Logging Trailers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Logging Trailers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Logging Trailers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Logging Trailers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Logging Trailers Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Logging Trailers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Logging Trailers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Logging Trailers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Logging Trailers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Logging Trailers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Logging Trailers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Logging Trailers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Logging Trailers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 24: Logging Trailers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Logging Trailers Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Logging Trailers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Logging Trailers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Logging Trailers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
