4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Logging Trailers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH & Co. KG

MZ Tonar

NEFAZ OJSC

Schmitz & Soehne GmbH & Co. KG

SESPEL Cheboksary enterprise, CJSC







Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



