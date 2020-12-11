Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia ATM Managed Service Market Outlook to 2023 - by ATMs, by Service, by ATM Machine and by Cash Management Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers market size by revenue generated by managed service providers along with market segmentation by service offerings.



Comprehensive analysis on growth drivers, issues and challenges, recent trends and developments, cost components, decision making parameters and competitive landscape of players (Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Corporation, SSI (Swadharma Sarana Informatika), Bringin Gigantara, Advantage, Kejar, G4S, Abacus, and TAG) has been presented in the report along with the future analysis.



The interpretation explores ATM Supply Market and ATM Cash Management Services Market as detailed market-snapshots, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.



This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling



3. Indonesia Economic Overview, 2013-2018



4. Indonesia ATM Managed Services and Outsourcing Market Introduction

4.1. Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market Overview, 1920-2018

4.2. Advent and Reasons for Outsourcing ATM Services

Advantages Attached to ATM Outsourcing for Banks

4.3. Banking Industry in Indonesia

4.4. Cross Comparison of Global ATM Industry with ATM Industry in Indonesia

4.5. Global Technology Trends ATM Industry, 2013-2018



5. Ecosystem for Indonesia ATM Industry, 2018



6. Value Chain Analysis of Indonesia ATM managed Services Market, 2018

6.1. Service Flow Chart, 2018

6.2. Current ATM Management model in Indonesia

Managed Services Model

7. Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market by Revenues, 2013-2018



8. Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market Segmentation, 2018

8.1. By Type of ATMs (On-Site ATMs, Off-Site ATMs & Mobile ATMs), 2018

8.2. By Service Offerings (Cash Management Service, ATM Repair & Maintenance, ATM Site Maintenance, Journal Management, ATM Reconciliation & others), 2018



9. Cash Circulation, Withdrawal Scenario, Debit & Credit Card and Digital Payment Landscape in Indonesia, 2013-2018



10. Trends and Developments in Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market

Increasing Number of ATMs

Introduction of Feature Loaded ATMs

Digitization in Banking & ATM Industry

Focus on Expanding Services in Rural Areas

Increase in Bank Branches & Debit Card Penetration

11. Issues and Challenges in Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market



12. SWOT Analysis for Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market, 2018



13. Government Regulations in Indonesia ATM & Banking Industry, 2018



14. Major Cost Components and Profitability analysis of ATMs

14.1. Off-Site ATM Model



15. Snapshot on Indonesia ATM Supply Market, 2018

15.1. Competition Scenario in Indonesia ATM Supply Market, 2018



16. Snapshot on Indonesia ATM Cash Management Services Market, 2018

16.1. Indonesia Cash Management Services Market Size, 2018

16.2. Indonesia Cash Management Services Market Segmentation by Services (ATM Replenishment, CIT and others), 2018

16.3. Competition Scenario in Indonesia Cash Management Services Market



17. Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market Competition Scenario, 2018

17.1. Market Nature, Number of Players, Market Positioning and Competition Parameter in Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market, 2018

17.2. Strengths & Weakness of Major Players

17.3. Market Share of Major Players (Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, SSI, Bringin Gigantara, Advantage, Kejar and others), 2018

17.4. Heat Map of Major Players in Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market



18. Company Profiles of Major Players in Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market, 2018

18.1. Diebold Nixdorf

18.2. PT Swadharma Sarana Informatika

18.3. PT Bringin Gigantara

18.4. G4S Indonesia

18.5. NCR Corporation

18.6. Nawakara Security Solutions

18.7. Transnational Solutions

18.8. Other Players (PT Advantage, Abacus Cash Solutions, PT Tunas Artha Gardatama, Kejar, Citra Inti Garda Sentosa (CIGS), PT Sectoor Indonesia, Trans Dana Perdana, PT, Universal Security, Wiratanu Persada Tama and PT Usaha Gedung Mandiri)



19. Indonesia ATM Managed Services Future Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

19.1. By Service Offerings (Cash Management Services, ATM repair & Maintenance Services, ATM site Maintenance Services & Other Services), 2019E-2023E

19.2. By ATM Machine (Cash Dispensers, Cash Recyclers), 2019-2023

19.3. Analyst Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dge460

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900