Riyadh Retail Market Outlook to 2023 provides information on overview of the overview of retail market, factors influencing the sector of retailing in Riyadh, supply and demand assessment, future potential, market insight and performance, average rental rates, average occupancy rates of malls in Riyadh, retail outlook, opportunities and future development trends, key upcoming malls in Riyadh city, recommendations regarding success factors of retail market in Riyadh, key features and characteristics of retail space in Saudi Arabia and case studies of 6 retail centers in Riyadh city.

The report concludes with the competitive analysis of case studies; cross comparison within retail malls in Riyadh and with heat map analysis for case studies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

  • Consolidated Research Approach
  • Limitations

3. Riyadh Retail Market
3.1. Overview

  • Competition in Retail Sector in Saudi Arabia
  • Economy of Saudi Arabia
  • Trends and Developments
  • Retail Spending
  • Food Retail and Non Food Retail Spending
  • Store-Based and Non-Store Based Retailing

3.2. Factors Influencing the Sector of Retailing in Riyadh

  • Cinemas, Food & Beverages, Entertainments Segments in shopping centers
  • Retail Spending Trends
  • Introduction of VAT
  • Tourism, Population and Demographics:
  • Rising Disposable Income
  • Growing Presence of Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
  • Emergence of International Brands
  • Relaxation in Investment Regulation
  • Tenant Mix
  • Climate Conditions

4. Riyadh Retail Real Estate Market
4.1. Current Retail Demand and Supply, 2013-2018
4.1.1. Current Retail Supply, 2013 - 2018

  • Retail Mall Categories, 2018
  • Supply by Type of Mall

4.1.2. Current Retail Demand, 2013 - 2018

  • Demand by Type of Mall

4.1.3. Supply and Demand Gap, 2013-2018
4.2. Future Market Potential, (2018-2023E)
4.2.1. Future Retail Supply

  • Major Retail Projects

4.2.2. Future Retail Demand (2018-2023)
4.2.3. Expected Decline in Supply-Demand Gap, 2018 and 2023

5. Market Insight and Performance

6. Average Rental Rates
6.1. Rental Rates for Malls, 2017 and 2018

  • Rental Rates for Retail Showrooms (Outside Malls) in Riyadh, 2018

6.2. Average Restaurant Space and Rental Rates in Riyadh, 2018

7. Average Occupancy Rates of Malls in Riyadh

8. Retail Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends
8.1. Future Outlook for Riyadh Retail Market

  • Introduction of VAT
  • Investment in Private Sector
  • Allowing 100.0% FDI in Retail Sector
  • Saudi Vision 2030
  • Delay in Major projects due to oversupply

8.2. Key Upcoming Malls in Riyadh City
8.3. Future Trends in Retail Market

  • Implementing Omni-channel Strategies
  • Rising E-Commerce Gross Merchandize Value
  • Data analytics and Artificial Intelligence to Transform traditional retail models
  • Implementation of Saudization
  • Rising Customers' Price Consciousness

9. Recommendations Regarding Success Factors of Retail Market in Riyadh
9.1. What Gaps Exist in Riyadh Retail Market?
9.2. Recommendation about Success Factors of Developing Retail Centers

10. Key Features and Characteristics of Retail Space in Saudi Arabia

11. Case Studies of Major Retail Centers in Riyadh
11.1. Pure Mall
11.2. Al Oruba Square
11.3. Canary Center
11.4. Localizer Mall
11.5. Granada Center
11.6. Centria Mall

12. Competitive Analysis of Case Studies
12.1. Cross Comparison within Retail Malls in Riyadh
12.2. Heat Map Analysis for Riyadh Retail Malls

