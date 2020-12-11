Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Riyadh Retail Market Outlook to 2023 - Dominance of Online Shopping and Emergence of International Brands to Fuel Demand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Riyadh Retail Market Outlook to 2023 provides information on overview of the overview of retail market, factors influencing the sector of retailing in Riyadh, supply and demand assessment, future potential, market insight and performance, average rental rates, average occupancy rates of malls in Riyadh, retail outlook, opportunities and future development trends, key upcoming malls in Riyadh city, recommendations regarding success factors of retail market in Riyadh, key features and characteristics of retail space in Saudi Arabia and case studies of 6 retail centers in Riyadh city.
The report concludes with the competitive analysis of case studies; cross comparison within retail malls in Riyadh and with heat map analysis for case studies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling
3. Riyadh Retail Market
3.1. Overview
3.2. Factors Influencing the Sector of Retailing in Riyadh
4. Riyadh Retail Real Estate Market
4.1. Current Retail Demand and Supply, 2013-2018
4.1.1. Current Retail Supply, 2013 - 2018
4.1.2. Current Retail Demand, 2013 - 2018
4.1.3. Supply and Demand Gap, 2013-2018
4.2. Future Market Potential, (2018-2023E)
4.2.1. Future Retail Supply
4.2.2. Future Retail Demand (2018-2023)
4.2.3. Expected Decline in Supply-Demand Gap, 2018 and 2023
5. Market Insight and Performance
6. Average Rental Rates
6.1. Rental Rates for Malls, 2017 and 2018
6.2. Average Restaurant Space and Rental Rates in Riyadh, 2018
7. Average Occupancy Rates of Malls in Riyadh
8. Retail Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends
8.1. Future Outlook for Riyadh Retail Market
8.2. Key Upcoming Malls in Riyadh City
8.3. Future Trends in Retail Market
9. Recommendations Regarding Success Factors of Retail Market in Riyadh
9.1. What Gaps Exist in Riyadh Retail Market?
9.2. Recommendation about Success Factors of Developing Retail Centers
10. Key Features and Characteristics of Retail Space in Saudi Arabia
11. Case Studies of Major Retail Centers in Riyadh
11.1. Pure Mall
11.2. Al Oruba Square
11.3. Canary Center
11.4. Localizer Mall
11.5. Granada Center
11.6. Centria Mall
12. Competitive Analysis of Case Studies
12.1. Cross Comparison within Retail Malls in Riyadh
12.2. Heat Map Analysis for Riyadh Retail Malls
