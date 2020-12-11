SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – A recent breakthrough in GC Pharma’s COVID-19 research could mean a ray of hope for the Latin American countries ravaged by the pandemic.



On December 6th, a COVID-19 patient recovered after receiving GC Pharma’s blood plasma therapy GC5131, which is made by fractioning an antibody with the immunogenicity from the plasma of a recovered COVID-19 patient.

As many Latin American hospitals already use GC Pharma’s IVIG-SN treatment to save patients from various illnesses, this breakthrough can also open doors for GC Pharma’s blood plasma therapy to be administered to Latin American COVID-19 patients as well.

In addition, GC Pharma’s COVID-19 treatment research is getting a big boost from Shincheonji Church through their large-scale plasma donations. A total of 4,000 Shincheonji members are expected to participate in this plasma donation, which is now in its 3rd round. A total of 1,700 Shincheonji members have already participated in the two previous plasma donation drives.

“For the people around the world, [donating our blood] for a cure is the most valuable thing we can do after recovering from COVID-19,” said a member of Shincheonji Church. The donations have been recognized from international leaders including 70 U.S. Congressional members who have sent support letters in solidarity.

The church also organized a worldwide prayer event on November 15th, inspired by Shincheonji Church’s Chairman Lee Man-hee’s desire to pray for the quick development of an effective vaccine and for the global pandemic to end. 256,000 members from Shincheonji Church worldwide prayed with 352 religious leaders from Buddhism, Sikhism, Islam and Hinduism.

“Too many people are suffering because of COVID-19, especially those who were infected in church last February and the further distress caused to the members and the citizens. We should actively put in our effort and pray to God for the country, for the people, and for an end to the pandemic,” said Chairman Lee.

Shincheonji Church’s Plasma donation drive will continue for 3 weeks, from November 16th to December 11th at the Indoor Stadium of Daegu Athletics Center in South Korea.

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com