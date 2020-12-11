Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Filters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ceramic filters market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. A ceramic filter refers to a versatile filter that use natural media to decontaminate air or to remove sediments from potable water. Ceramic water filters majorly consist of a ceramic filter candle, or cartridge, to process the water and filter out bacteria, turbidity, viruses, protozoa, microbial cysts and other contaminants through a network of pores. These filters are majorly manufactured using fine silica powder, along with various types of clays, such as white kaolin, red terracotta and back clay. They are usually installed in households or used as a portable filtration device that can be gravity- or pressure-fed, placed under the sink, on a countertop or used for light industrial applications.
Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for clean water across the commercial, residential and industrial sectors, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Ceramic water filters are widely used for filtering drinking water, treating industrial wastewater for disposal, bio-filtration and hot-gas filtration. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns among the masses are providing a boost to the market growth. Traditional water filters emit toxic gaseous and volatile organic compounds that are hazardous for health and the environment. Ceramic filters offer superior cleaning capacities and high mechanical strength, owing to which they are gaining traction in the market.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of silver-impregnated activated carbon in ceramic filters and the incorporation of silicon carbide and titanium dioxide to offer enhanced filtration of harmful pathogens, bacteria and other water chemicals, are also projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ceramic filters market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
the competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Unifrax I Llc, 3M Company, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc., Ceramic Filters Company Inc., Clear Edge (Filtration Group Corporation), Glosfume Technologies Ltd., Haldor Topsoe, Klt Filtration Limited, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), Tri-Mer Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Ceramic Filters Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Ceramic Water Filter
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Ceramic Air Filter
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Residential
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Industrial
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Major Types
7.3.2.1 Hot Gas Filtration
7.3.2.2 Oil/Water Separation
7.3.2.3 Bio-Filtration
7.3.2.4 Others
7.3.3 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Asia Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2.3 India
8.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.2.4 South Korea
8.2.4.1 Market Trends
8.2.4.2 Market Forecast
8.2.5 Australia
8.2.5.1 Market Trends
8.2.5.2 Market Forecast
8.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
8.2.7 Others
8.2.7.1 Market Trends
8.2.7.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.1.1 Market Trends
8.3.1.2 Market Forecast
8.3.2 France
8.3.2.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3.3 United Kingdom
8.3.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.3.2 Market Forecast
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.4.1 Market Trends
8.3.4.2 Market Forecast
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.5.1 Market Trends
8.3.5.2 Market Forecast
8.3.6 Russia
8.3.6.1 Market Trends
8.3.6.2 Market Forecast
8.3.7 Others
8.3.7.1 Market Trends
8.3.7.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.1.1 Market Trends
8.4.1.2 Market Forecast
8.4.2 Mexico
8.4.2.1 Market Trends
8.4.2.2 Market Forecast
8.4.3 Others
8.4.3.1 Market Trends
8.4.3.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
8.5.3 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Indicators
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Unifrax I LLC
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 3M Company
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Anguil Environmental Systems Inc.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Ceramic Filters Company Inc.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Clear Edge (Filtration Group Corporation)
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Glosfume Technologies Ltd.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Haldor Topsoe
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 KLT Filtration Limited
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Tri-Mer Corporation
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Veolia Environnement S.A.
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11.3 Financials
13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
