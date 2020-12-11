Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Spirits Market (Whisky, Rum, Vodka & Liqueurs): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



France spirits market is forecasted to reach US$7.96 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.12% for the period spanning 2020-2024



The factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing income, accelerating online spirits sales and peer influence on youngsters are expected to drive the market.



However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by high competitive pressure and retail consolidations. Few notable trends include growing demand for premium products and the emergence of cocktail culture. In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has suppressed population income and so the demand.

In France, Spirit is one of the most popular beverages consumed on daily basis. The demand for these drinks has gained momentum owing to the rising preference for alcohol content beverages by the populous residing in the urban areas. On the basis of alcohol measure, the popular types of spirits marketed are baijiu, cognac, whisky, vodka, flavoured spirits, rum, tequila and gin. Most selling product is whisky owing to a rise in demand of single malt whiskey & barrel-aged whiskey and increasing production rates owing to ease of raw material availability.

The market is growing due to growth in the demand for premium whisky, technological innovation in brewing machines and an increase in the number of people preferring high-volume distilled alcohols in the country.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the French spirits market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Diageo PLC, Brown-Forman Corporation, Pernod Ricard SA, La Martiniquaise, Bacardi Limited and Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Spirits Distribution Channels

1.4 Popular French Spirits

1.5 Supply Chain of French Spirits Industry

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Changes

3. France Spirits Market Analysis

3.1 France Spirits Market Value

3.2 France Spirits Market Value Forecast

3.3 France Spirits Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 France Whisky Market Value

3.3.2 France Whisky Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 France Rum Market Value

3.3.4 France Rum Market Value Forecast

3.3.5 France Vodka Market Value

3.3.6 France Vodka Market Value Forecast

3.3.7 France Liqueurs Market Value

3.3.8 France Liqueurs Market Value Forecast

3.4 France Spirits Market Value by Distribution Channels

3.4.1 France Off-Trade Spirits Market Value

3.4.2 France Off-Trade Spirits Market Value Forecast

3.4.3 France On-Trade Spirits Market Value

3.4.4 France On-Trade Spirits Market Value Forecast

3.5 France Spirits Market Volume

3.6 France Spirits Market Volume Forecast

3.7 France Spirits Market Volume by Segments

3.7.1 France Whisky Market Volume

3.7.2 France Whisky Market Volume Forecast

3.7.3 France Whisky Market Volume by Price Tier

3.7.4 France Liqueurs Market Volume

3.7.5 France Liqueurs Market Volume Forecast

3.7.6 France Liqueurs Market Volume by Price Tier

3.7.7 France Rum Market Volume

3.7.8 France Rum Market Volume Forecast

3.7.9 France Rum Market Volume by Price Tier

3.7.10 France Vodka Market Volume

3.7.11 France Vodka Market Volume Forecast

3.7.12 France Vodka Market Volume by Price Tier

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.2 Increasing Income

4.1.3 Accelerating Online Spirits Sales

4.1.4 Peer Influence on Youngsters

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Premium Products

4.2.2 Emergence of Cocktail Culture

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Competitive Pressure

4.3.2 Retail Consolidations

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 France Spirits Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenues Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Diageo PLC

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Brown-Forman Corporation

6.3 Pernod Ricard SA

6.4 La Martiniquaise

6.5 Bacardi Limited

6.6 Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

