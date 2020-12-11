New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Knitted Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960655/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Knitted Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 154-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Clover Knits, Inc.

Damodar Menon International Pvt Ltd.

Gehring-Tricot Corporation

Guilford

Jason Mills LLC

Krishna Overseas

Macra Lace Company

Rebtex, Inc.

SAS Textiles

William J. Dixon Company, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960655/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Knitted Fabrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Knitted Fabrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment

- Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



CHINA

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: China Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



EUROPE

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Knitted Fabrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 16: France Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Knitted

Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Knitted

Fabrics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Knitted Fabrics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Knitted

Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



INDIA

Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: India Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Knitted

Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Knitted Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Knitted

Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Knitted

Fabrics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Knitted Fabrics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Knitted

Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



BRAZIL

Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Knitted Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Knitted

Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Knitted

Fabrics by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Knitted Fabrics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Knitted

Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics by

Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Knitted Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Knitted

Fabrics by Segment - Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



AFRICA

Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Knitted Fabrics

by Segment - Knitted Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Knitted Fabrics by Segment -

Knitted Fabrics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960655/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001