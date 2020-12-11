Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Riyadh Hospitality Market Outlook to 2023 - Growth in MICE Business and Surge in Tourism Supporting Occupancy Rate of Hotel Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Riyadh Hospitality Market Outlook to 2023 provides information on overview of hospitality market within Riyadh, factors influencing the hospitality market, current and future demand and supply, market insight and performance, key expected upcoming Hotel projects, key features and characteristics of Hotels in Saudi Arabia, average daily / monthly / annual rental rates and revPAR of hotels in Riyadh, Average daily occupancy rates of hotel in Riyadh, Riyadh hospitality market outlook, opportunities and future development trends, what gaps exist in Riyadh hospitality market, competitive analysis of major Hotels within Riyadh.



The report concludes with recommended branded operators, Recommendations highlighting the success factors for developing luxurious resorts and Recommendations for construction of a 3 star Hotel. The report is useful for 5 star as well as 4 star hoteliers, investors in Riyadh hospitality Sector, hospitality industry associations, government / regulatory authorities and Ministry of Tourism.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Research Approach

2.3. Limitations



3. Factors Influencing the Hospitality Market in Riyadh, KSA

3.1. Rise in International Arrivals and Domestic tourists

3.2. Dominance of Business Tourism and Events in Riyadh

Business Tourism in Riyadh

Events and Entertainment in THE Riyadh

3.3. Government Initiatives Towards Tourism

3.4. Presence of Branded Hotel Operators

3.5. Increase in Tourist Expenditure

3.6. Tourism Contribution towards GDP of Saudi Arabia

3.7. Other Factors (Economical Factors, Geopolitical Factors, Technological Factors and Cultural Factors)



4. Demand and Supply Analysis for Riyadh Hospitality Sector

4.1. Demand and Supply dynamics

4.2. Hospitality Demand in Riyadh

Current and future Demand for Hotel rooms in Riyadh

Factors affecting demand

Demand and Occupancy Rates

Pricing Preference in Riyadh's Hospitality Sector

Major Tourist attractions

4.3. Hospitality Supply in Riyadh

Factors Effecting Supply of Hotel rooms in Riyadh

Major Projects in Riyadh

Regions of Major Hospitality Projects

Major Upcoming Projects in Riyadh

4.4. Oversupply Situation in Riyadh Hospitality Market

4.5. Future Market Potential



5. Riyadh Hospitality Market Insight and Performance



6. Key Expected Hospitality Projects in Riyadh

6.1. Major Upcoming Hospitality Projects in Riyadh

6.2. Major Tourist Attractions



7. Key Features and Characteristics of Hotels in Saudi Arabia



8. Average Daily / Monthly / Annual Rental Rates And RevPAR of Hotels in Riyadh



9. Average Daily Occupancy Rates of Hotel in Riyadh



10. Riyadh Hospitality Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends



11. Does the Landscape of Hospitality in Saudi Arabia is Forecasted to be Positive and Encouraging to Invest in this Sector?

11.1. Investment Potential of Saudi Arabia

11.2. Expected ROI's for Hotels



12. What Gaps Exist in Riyadh Hospitality Market?



13. Recommendations Regarding Success Factors of Developing Hotels



14. Recommended Branded Operators for Hospitality Sector in Riyadh



15. Recommendation for Construction of 3 Star Hotels in Riyadh

15.1. Facilities to be Adopted in a 3 Star Hotel - 10,000 Sqm and 3 Floors

15.2. Design based Recommendations for a 3 Star Hotel - 10,000 Sqm and 3 Floors

15.3. Room Related Recommendations in a 3 Star Hotel - 10,000 Sqm and 3 Floors



16. Competitive Analysis of Case Studies within Riyadh Hospitality Market

16.1. Cross Comparison within Major Hotels in Riyadh



17. Case Studies of Major Hotels in Riyadh

17.1. Hyatt Group (Hyatt Palace)

17.2. Double Tree -By Hilton

17.3. Mira Trio Hotel

17.4. Carawan Al Fahad Hotel

17.5. Al Mashreq Boutique Hotel

17.6. Business Inn Tahlia Hotel

17.7. Hotel Novotel (Riyadh)

17.8. Ibis Riyadh (Olaya Street)

17.9. Holiday Inn (Olaya Riyadh)



