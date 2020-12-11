Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2023 - by Medium, by Type, by Sectors and by Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Oman Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2023 covers online advertising spent along with market segmentation by medium of advertising (desktop and mobile), by type of advertising (search advertising, social advertising, video advertising, banner advertising, online classifieds and others), by sectors (Hospitality & Tourism, FMCG, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and others), by models (cost per mile, cost per click and cost per action).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Oman Online Advertising Market Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Definitions

2.2 Abbreviations

2.3 Consolidated Research Approach

2.3.1. Market Sizing, Limitation and Services- Online Advertising Market

2.5 Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.6 Correlation Matrix

2.7 Regression Matrix



3. Oman Online Advertising Market Introduction

3.1 Overview and Genesis

3.2 Pre Requisite for Opening an Advertising Agency in Oman

3.3 Success factors in Oman Online Advertisement Market



4. Value Chain Analysis of Oman Online Advertising Market (Advertisers, Online Advertising Agencies, Publishers, End Users)

4.1 Role of Entities in Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Mechanism in which Ads are placed

4.2.1. Buy Side Mechanism

4.2.2. Sell Side Mechanism



5. Oman Online Advertising Market Size by Spending, 2013-2018



6. Oman Online Advertising Market Segmentation

6.1 By Medium (Mobile and Desktop), 2018-2023

6.2 By Model Basis (Cost Per Mile, Cost Per Click, Cost per Action), 2018-2023

6.3 By Type of Advertising (Social Media Advertising, Search Advertising, Video Advertising, Banner Advertising and Online Classified and Others), 2018-2023

6.4 Online Advertising Spent By Sectors (Hospitality, BFSI, Telecommunications, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and Others), 2018-2023

6.4.1 Hospitality & Tourism sector

6.4.2 BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

6.4.3 FMCG

6.4.4 Telecom

6.4.5 Automotive

6.4.6 Healthcare



7. Growth Drivers and Trends



8. Issues and Challenges in Oman Online Advertising Market



9. SWOT Analysis for Oman Online Advertising Market



10. Regulatory Scenario in Oman Online Advertising Market



11. Competitive Parameters in Oman Online Advertising Market

11.1 Cross Analysis of Existing Advertising Companies by Revenue, Employee Headcount, Active Number of Clients, Major Clientele and Clients Retention Rate, 2018



12. Market Share of Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, Youtube, Others, 2018

12.1 Internet Usage Activities among Male and Female and Social Media Usage (Number of Active Users via Different Platforms)

12.2 Revenue of Major Social Media Platform, 2018

12.3 Analysis of Social Media Platform (Frequency of Mobile Usage, Penetration of Top Active Social Platforms)



13. Company Profiles of the Major Advertising Companies

13.1 Al Nahda Advertising Co. LLC

13.2 Arab House

13.3 Bullseye Marketing LLC

13.4 Creative Communications Advertising and Marketing LLC

13.5 Fortune Promoseven Advertising (FP7/MCT)

13.6 Havas Worldwide Muscat

13.7 Oman Advertising Agency LLC (OMANAD)

13.8 Paragon

13.9 Talks International LLC

13.10 UMS (United Media Services) Advertising



14. Successful Online Advertisement Campaign - Case Studies

14.1 Case Study- LG - G2 Lab Campaign - Havas Advertising Agency

14.2 Case Study- Experience Oman - Zeenah Advertising agency



15. Company Profiles of the Major Platforms - Customer Profile

15.1 Facebook

15.2 Instagram

15.3 Twitter

15.4 LinkedIn, Snapchat, Youtube



16. Oman Online Advertising Spent Forecast and Projections, 2018-2023



17. Future Market Segmentation

17.1 By Medium, 2018-2023

17.2 By Advertising Types, 2018-2023

17.3 By Sectors, 2018-2023

17.4. By Models, 2018-2023



18. Analyst Recommendations - Success Factors



