The expanded PTFE market is projected to recover at a healthy pace over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 0.7 billion in 2025.



This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's expanded PTFE market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period 2020 to 2025.



The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for ePTFE at the global-, regional-, as well as country-level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies



Expanded PTFE Market: Highlights



The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the market by disrupting the growth trajectory of several end-use industries. The pandemic has exacerbated the existing challenges of already struggling automotive and aerospace industries with the delays in B737 max approval, production halts, and curtailment in production rates. Also, the lockdown in several major countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 has marked an indelible dent in the market growth, making complete recovery almost negligible in the remaining quarter of 2020.



However, there are a few industries that remain unaffected/negligibly affected by the COVID-19 out of which major ones are medical, food & beverages, and electrical & electronics. Healthy organic growth of these industries, especially medical devices and electronics, is expected to partially offset the overall decline of the market in 2020.



To assess the real impact of the pandemic on the expanded PTFE market in short term as well as long term is extremely challenging at the present scenario as the pandemic is still spreading, taking the major economies in its grip and further deteriorating the market conditions. It is difficult to state that when the impact of the pandemic starts to fade away. However, the industry is still an optimist about the quick recovery of the market, and it is anticipated that the market will log a V-shaped curve similar to previous downturns, such as the Great Recession. But the curve of the V-shape would be deeper than the ones registered in the Great Recession with huge short-term repercussions and minimal long-term impact.



Strong fundamentals of the market, such as expected recovery in the global GDP by 2021, incessant adoption of EVs in the world, and expected recovery in airline passenger traffic coupled with market entries of new aircraft programs: B777X, C919, MC-21, A321XLR, and expected approval of B737Max; is likely to signpost a healthy recovery of the market once the headwinds of the pandemic turns into tailwinds.



Key Players



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, expanded PTFE manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. Some of the key players in the expanded PTFE market are W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co. KG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Nitto Denko Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Markel Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Teadit Group, and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.



The key end-users of these markets include medical device manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, automotive manufacturers, chemical industry, oil & gas manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Expanded PTFE Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Expanded PTFE Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Form Type

2.2.2. By Application Type

2.2.3. By End-Use Industry Type

2.2.4. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Expanded PTFE Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Analyst Insights

3.2. Expanded PTFE Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Market Assessment

3.4. Estimated Loss in Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Conditions

3.5. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.6. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.7. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.8. Market Drivers

3.9. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Analyst Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. Strategic Alliances

4.5. Market Share Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Expanded PTFE Market Trend and Forecast by Form Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Analyst Insights

5.2. Sheets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Tapes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Membranes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Fibers: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Expanded PTFE Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Analyst Insights

6.2. Gaskets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Filtration & Separation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Dielectric Materials: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Expanded PTFE Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Industry Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Analyst Insights

7.2. Chemical: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Ground Transportation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Medical: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5. Industrial: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.6. Aerospace & Defense: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.7. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Expanded PTFE Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.2. Emerging Trends

9.3. Strategic Implications

9.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



10. Company Profile of Key Players

10.1. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

10.2. Donaldson Company, Inc.

10.3. Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co. KG

10.4. Markel Corporation

10.5. Nitto Denko Corporation

10.6. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

10.7. Rogers Corporation

10.8. Teadit Group

10.9. W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

10.10. Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.



