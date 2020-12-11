New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Robotic Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960652/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25.3% over the period 2020-2027. Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.4% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $595.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.5% CAGR



The IT Robotic Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$595.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.1% and 21.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 128-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Appian Corporation

Atos SE

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Be Informed B.V.

Blue Prism Group Plc

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Genpact Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

IPsoft Inc.

Sutherland Global Services, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Uipath Srl (Romania)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

IT Robotic Automation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: IT Robotic Automation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: IT Robotic Automation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: IT Robotic Automation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Tools (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Tools (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Tools (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Services (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Services (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Services (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US IT Robotic Automation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States IT Robotic Automation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: IT Robotic Automation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: IT Robotic Automation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian IT Robotic Automation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: IT Robotic Automation Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian IT Robotic Automation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IT

Robotic Automation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese IT Robotic Automation Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 18: IT Robotic Automation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for IT Robotic Automation in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: IT Robotic Automation Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese IT Robotic Automation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European IT Robotic Automation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European IT Robotic Automation Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: IT Robotic Automation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European IT Robotic Automation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European IT Robotic Automation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 26: IT Robotic Automation Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European IT Robotic Automation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: IT Robotic Automation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: French IT Robotic Automation Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: French IT Robotic Automation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: IT Robotic Automation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German IT Robotic Automation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: IT Robotic Automation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for IT Robotic Automation in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: IT Robotic Automation Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian IT Robotic Automation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IT

Robotic Automation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom IT Robotic Automation Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: IT Robotic Automation Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe IT Robotic Automation Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: IT Robotic Automation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe IT Robotic Automation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: IT Robotic Automation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific IT Robotic Automation Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific IT Robotic Automation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World IT Robotic Automation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: IT Robotic Automation Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of World IT Robotic Automation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

