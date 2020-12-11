Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Wires & Cables Market by Platform Type, by Resin Type, by Application Type, by Product type, by Purpose Type, and by Region, Size, Share, Trend, Forecast & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace wires and cables market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.



The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for wires & cable at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario.



The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.



The Aerospace Wires & Cables Market: Highlights



Wires & cables are often considered as a commodity product and form a crucial component in an aircraft. Being one of the building block elements in aircraft functioning, wires and cables have ceaselessly been in demand with a gradual increase of usage in the modern aircraft. For instance, Boeing incorporated ~40 miles of wires & cables in its B737. The company almost doubled the wires & cables consumption to 100 miles in its B767 program and further tripled to 310 miles in its B787 program. A similar trajectory has been recorded for the Airbus programs. Aerospace wires & cables are required to conform to several predetermined standards, distinct to each region. They are used in a wide range of applications such as avionics, lighting, power transfer, and flight control surfaces.



With the rising global concern regarding environmental preservation, the regulation for CO2 emissions has gotten unbendable. The aerospace community generates ~2% of the human-induced CO2 emissions. The industry has a target to improve fuel efficiency by 1.5% per year. Wires & cables roughly contribute 3% of the total aircraft's weight. There has been an increased demand for lightweight wires & cables in order to help the entire industry's stakeholders in achieving the targets, as a general, 1% improvement in fuel efficiency yields about US$ 2.0 billion savings for airlines each year.



However, in 2020, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has drawn in unsought cataclysmal changes in the business, bewildering the aerospace industry. The aerospace wires & cables market is likely to follow suit, recording a grave downturn of -24% YoY in 2020, completely crushing the market stakeholders' hopes of pacifying the losses incurred in 2019.



That being said, the long-term scenario still seems remunerative with the buoyant aerospace industry likely to get back on track, backed by strong industry fundamentals coupled with the stakeholders' acquired ability to manage the crisis. The industry's rebound is likely to have a mirroring impact on the aerospace wires & cable market, reviving the demand from 2021 onwards, translating to a sale of US$ 0.8 Billion in 2026. Other key factors fueling the growth of the market, in the long run, are rebounding commercial aircraft fleet size, aging aircraft fleet size, increased use of wires & cables in modern aircraft, and fervent efforts towards developing electric aircraft.



Unlike the global wires & cables market, the aerospace wires & cables market has remained latent in the past few years with no significant mergers & acquisitions. The sudden outbreak of the pandemic has further added to the inertia of the market with leading players putting a hold on plausible deals. For instance, Carlisle Companies, Inc., the market leader, announced to acquire Draka Felica from Prysmian in 2019, only to shelve the deal later (in 2020), as a compelling move towards cash preservation.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, wire & cables manufacturers, harness suppliers, electrical wire interconnect system suppliers, tier players, aircraft OEMs, airline companies, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. The key players in the aerospace wires & cables market are Carlisle Companies, Inc., Nexans S.A., TE Connectivity, Judd Wire, Inc., Draka (Prysmian), W.L. Gore & Associates, Radiall, etc.



The key players are shifting their focus towards rebuilding their short-term and long-term strategies in order to battle the current distressing time. However, the development of customized solutions for key customers, advancements in wires and cables, and a continuous drive towards betterment and high-performance solutions have been the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Segmentation

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Contribution of the Aerospace Industry in the Global Wires & Cables Market

3.3. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. Profitability Analysis

3.5. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.6. Real GDP Loss vs Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.7. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.8. Market Segments Analysis (US$ Million)

3.9. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.10. Market Drivers

3.11. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2.1. By Platform Type

4.2.2. By Resin Type

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Insights

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.7. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Trend and Forecast by Resin Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Insights

6.2. Fluoropolymers: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Polyimide: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2015-2026)

7.1. Insights

7.2. Power Transfer: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Data Transfer: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Flight Control Surfaces: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5. Avionics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.6. Lighting: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Trend and Forecast by Product Type (2015-2026)

8.1. Insights

8.2. Build-to Print: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. Build-to-Specification: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Trend and Forecast by Purpose Type (2015-2026)

9.1. Insights

9.2. General-Purpose Wires & Cables: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3. Specialty Wires & Cables: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



10. Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)



11. Strategic Growth Opportunities

11.1. Insights

11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.3. Emerging Trends

11.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

11.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



12. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

12.1. Carlisle Companies, Inc.

12.2. Draka (Prysmian Group)

12.3. Judd Wire, Inc.

12.4. Nexans S.A.

12.5. Radiall

12.6. TE Connectivity

12.7. W.L. Gore & Associates



