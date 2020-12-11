Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chlorinated polyethylene market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the chlorinated polyethylene market looks promising with opportunities in the impact modifier, wire & cable jacketing, hose & tubing, ignition resistant acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (IRABS), adhesives, and magnetic industries.
The major growth driver for this market is increasing demand for chlorinated polyethylene in various end use industries due to its various properties, such as high tensile strength, filler acceptance, low-temperature performance, and flame retardant.
Some of the chlorinated polyethylene companies profiled in this report include Showa Denko K.K., The DOW Chemical Company, Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd., Novista Group Co., Ltd., Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd., Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., Ltd., S&E Specialty Polymers, Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Xuye New Materials Co., Ltd., Shandong Xiangsheng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., and Weifang Daqian Chemicals Co., Ltd., and others
Some of the features of 'Chlorinated Polyethylene Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by Grade
3.3.1: CPE 135A
3.3.2: CPE 135B
3.3.3: Others
3.4: Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by End Use Industry:
3.4.1: Impact Modifier
3.4.2: Wire & Cable Jacketing
3.4.3: Hose & Tubing
3.4.4: Ignition Resistant Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (IRABS)
3.4.5: Adhesives
3.4.6: Magnetic
3.4.7: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by Region
4.2: North American Chlorinated Polyethylene Market
4.2.1: Market by Grade: CPE 135A, CPE 135B, and Others
4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Impact Modifier, Wire & Cable Jacketing, Hose & Tubing, Ignition Resistant Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Irabs), Adhesives, Magnetics, and Others
4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Chlorinated Polyethylene Market
4.4: APAC Chlorinated Polyethylene Market
4.5: ROW Chlorinated Polyethylene Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by Grade
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Showa Denko K.K.
7.2: The DOW Chemical Company
7.3: Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd.
7.4: Novista Group Co., Ltd.
7.5: Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd.
7.6: Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., Ltd.
7.7: S&E Specialty Polymers
7.8: Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
7.9: Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co., Ltd.
7.10: Shandong Xuye New Materials Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zios2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: