Highlights Significant Growth in Wound Care Franchise at Premier Small Cap Investor Conference

Fourth Quarter 2020 Product Revenue to Grow 50% Sequentially; Fiscal 2021 Revenue to Increase More Than 300%

SUWANEE, GA, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, today announced that Company management will participate in the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XIII taking place virtually December 14-15, 2020.

Kevin A. Richardson, II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health, will give a corporate presentation on December 14, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern time.

“The growing traction we are gaining in the advanced wound care market continues to build and we are on track to increase our revenue in the fourth quarter by approximately 50% compared with the record revenue reported for the third quarter of 2020. Based on the increasing adoption of our key energy transfer technology platforms, we now expect our 2021 product revenue to grow three-fold, underscoring the great need for effective advanced wound care treatments such as dermaPACE and UltraMist,” commented Mr. Richardson. “We are delighted to be highlighting the compelling value proposition of our growing advanced wound care franchise before an audience of small cap investors seeking significant growth opportunities such as SANUWAVE Health.”

Mr. Richardson’s presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed here. In addition, the presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at www.sanuwave.com.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented noninvasive and biological response activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. Through its recent acquisition of Celularity’s UltraMIST® assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies and two human tissue biologic products, which creates a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market.

SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate tissue regeneration biological signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement combined with tissue growth which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

978-922-2447

investorrelations@sanuwave.com

Anne Marie Fields

Managing Director

Rx Communications Group

afields@rxir.com