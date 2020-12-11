Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rigid Foam Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rigid foam market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the rigid foam market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, appliances, packaging, and automobile industries. The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing use of rigid foam for insulation and energy saving in the building & construction and appliances and weight reduction in the automobile industry.



The study includes the rigid foam market size and forecast for the rigid foam market through 2024, segmented by polymer type, end use, and region



Some of the rigid foam companies profiled in this report include BASF, Dow Chemical, Covestro AG, JSP Corporation, Borealis AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Armacell International S.A., Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Recticel, UFP Technologies, Chemtura Corporation, Vita foam, Carpenter, Eurofoam Group and Zotefoams Plc.



Some of the features of 'Rigid Foam Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Rigid foam market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Market size by polymer type, end use, and region

Regional analysis: Rigid foam market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for rigid foam in the rigid foam market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new polymer development, and competitive landscape for rigid foam in the rigid foam market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the rigid foam market?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the rigid foam market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the rigid foam market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this rigid foam market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the rigid foam market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the rigid foam market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.Who are the major players in this rigid foam market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competitive polymers and processes in this rigid foam area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or polymer substitution?

Q.11.What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this rigid foam market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Rigid foam Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Rigid foam Market by Polymer Type

3.3.1: Polyurethane (PU)

3.3.2: Polystyrene (PS)

3.3.3: Polyethylene (PE)

3.3.4: Polypropylene (PP)

3.3.5: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Rigid foam Market by End Use:

3.4.1: Building & Construction

3.4.2: Appliances

3.4.3: Packaging

3.4.4: Automobile

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Polymer Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Rigid foam Market by Polymer Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Rigid foam Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Rigid foam Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Rigid foam Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Polymer Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Rigid foam Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Rigid foam Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF SE

7.2: The Dow Chemical Company

7.3: Recticel

7.4: Covestro AG

7.5: JSP Corporation

7.6: Borealis AG

7.7: Sealed Air Corporation

7.8: Armacell International S.A.

7.9: Woodbridge Foam Corporation

7.10: Zotefoams Plc



