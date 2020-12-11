Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artichokes Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Origin; Product Type; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artichoke market accounted for US$ 3,048.1 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 4,464.1 Mn by 2027. Artichoke plant is a types of thorn, enduring blooms, and individual from the sunflower family, which is for the most part developed in the nations circumscribing Mediterranean district. It is generally eaten when flower buds are immature. Tender base part of the bud is fruity delightful which is cooked and eaten. Increasing focus on health and novelty food consumption among the people is main consideration driving the worldwide artichoke market. Owing to its healthful advantages, which incorporate elevated levels of chromium, antioxidants, fiber, folate, magnesium, and nutrient C has raised its demand among consumer in recent years. In addition, number of medical research have been conducted to discover the medicinal properties of artichokes.



Fresh or jarred artichokes are used in various cuisines especially in salads and pastas. They are also used in dips, tarts and as toppings in pizza or other food. They are boiled, steamed, grilled or roasted with sauces and flavors to make variety of dishes especially in North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and Armenia. There are many traditional and authenticate artichokes home recipes particularly made in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Ireland and Egypt. For instance, a common Italian artichoke stuffing dish uses a mixture of bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, parsley, grated cheese, and prosciutto or sausage. Apart from this, artichokes are also used in many street foods in these countries. However, seasonal availability of fresh artichokes has raised demand for frozen or processed artichokes which is expect to open new avenues for artichokes manufacturers.



The market for artichoke in Italy is strongly dependent upon the political conditions prevailing in the market. The factors affecting the market are government stability, employment laws, tax regulations, and globalization. With the positive government measures, the market for artichoke is expected to rise.



Some of the players present in global artichoke market are Caprichos del Paladar, Agro T18 Italia Srl, Gaia Herbs, Master Fruit SRL, Ocean Mist, Ole, and Herrawi Group, among others.



The overall global artichoke market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the artichoke market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the artichoke market.



