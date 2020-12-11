New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graft Polyols Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960637/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $209.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Graft Polyols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$209.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$205.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
  • Oltchim SA
  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC




IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
