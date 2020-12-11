New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graft Polyols Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960637/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $209.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Graft Polyols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$209.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$205.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960637/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Graft Polyols Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Graft Polyols Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Graft Polyols Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Graft Polyols Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Graft Polyols Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Graft Polyols Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Graft Polyols Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Graft Polyols Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Graft Polyols Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Graft Polyols: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Graft Polyols Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Graft Polyols Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Graft Polyols Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Graft Polyols Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Graft Polyols Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Graft Polyols Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Graft Polyols Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Graft Polyols Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Graft Polyols Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Graft Polyols Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Graft Polyols Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Graft Polyols Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Graft Polyols Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Graft Polyols: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Graft Polyols Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Graft Polyols Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Graft Polyols Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Graft Polyols Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Graft Polyols Market in Russia: A Historic Review in
US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Graft Polyols Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 28: Graft Polyols Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Graft Polyols Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Graft Polyols Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Graft Polyols Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Graft Polyols Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Graft Polyols Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Graft Polyols Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Graft Polyols Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Graft Polyols Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Graft Polyols Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Graft Polyols: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 39: Graft Polyols Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Graft Polyols Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 41: Graft Polyols Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Graft Polyols Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Graft Polyols Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 44: Graft Polyols Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Graft Polyols Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Graft Polyols Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Graft Polyols Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Graft Polyols Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Graft Polyols Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Graft Polyols Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Graft Polyols Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Graft Polyols Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Graft Polyols Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Graft Polyols: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Graft Polyols Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Graft Polyols Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 57: Graft Polyols Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Graft Polyols Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Graft Polyols Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Graft Polyols Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Graft Polyols Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Graft Polyols Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Graft Polyols Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Graft Polyols Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Graft Polyols Market in Africa: A Historic Review in
US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960637/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: