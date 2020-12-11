Contract increases number of FLEXITY Zurich trams ordered to 110

FLEXITY Zurich trams won the coveted Red Dot Design Award this year, based on a successful mix of retro elements, which create a direct link to the city, a friendly interior design and state-of-the-art technology

BERLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5a20f20-fc7b-475c-971e-861076da49d5

Global mobility leader Bombardier Transportation and Zurich Public Transport operator VBZ have signed a contract for 40 additional BOMBARDIER FLEXITY low-floor trams for Zurich. This is part of an option from the contract awarded to Bombardier by VBZ in March 2017 for 70 FLEXITY trams with an option for a further 70. Today’s option for 40 additional trams is valued at approximately 172 million Swiss Francs (160 million euro, $194 million US), excluding VAT.

“I am very pleased that we can now order an additional 40 FLEXITY trams for Zurich as the need for public transport will continue to grow as the population increases. More than 50 per cent of Zurich's citizens do not own a car, so in order to maintain this high proportion the public transport offer must be attractive to our customers and the new FLEXITY trams contribute significantly to this,” said Dr. Guido Schoch, Director of VBZ Zurich Public Transport.

“Today’s order for 40 more FLEXITY trams for Zurich is the best endorsement we could receive from our customer VBZ. These beautifully designed, state-of-the-art innovative low-floor trams meet the highest standards in terms of safety, environmental compatibility, energy consumption, accessibility, vibration and noise emissions, and they will provide safe and comfortable transportation for Zurich’s growing population for years to come,” said Stéphane Wettstein, Managing Director Switzerland at Bombardier Transportation.

The first FLEXITY Zurich tram of VBZ’s new fleet, vehicle number 4,001, was delivered to Switzerland in November 2019 for tests on the Zurich network and it began passenger services in October 2020.

Also in 2020, the FLEXITY Zurich tram won the renowned international Red Dot Design Award for Product Design. According to the jury, “FLEXITY Zurich impresses with a successful mix of retro elements, which create a direct link to the city, a friendly interior design and state-of-the-art technology.” The exterior and interior designs were developed collaboratively by design agency Milani, Bombardier and VBZ.

On the exterior, the 100 per cent low-floor design ensures the tram doors align with station platforms for easy boarding and disembarking. The low floors combined with wider doors make the trams’ accessibility easier for passengers with limited mobility. Regenerative braking increases energy-efficiency on these trams and Bombardier’s Obstacle Detection Assistance System (ODAS) adds a new level of safety.

On the interior, the new trams feature 20 per cent more passenger capacity than the trams currently in use. Spacious comfortable interiors have an open design to improve passenger flow and designated areas easily accommodate passengers in wheelchairs, as well as travellers with strollers or luggage. Dynamic timetables and dynamic passenger information onboard ensures that passengers receive the very latest travel information throughout their entire journey.

Bombardier’s FLEXITY trams are already in service in Basel and Zurich in Switzerland and they are renowned worldwide for their operational reliability, attractive design and enhanced safety features. More than 5,000 Bombardier trams and light rail vehicles have been ordered or are already in successful revenue service in cities across the world.

About Bombardier Transportation Switzerland

Bombardier is one of Switzerland’s largest rail transport suppliers with their headquarters in Zurich and a production facility in Villeneuve (VD). Bombardier Switzerland has supplied various multiple units, railway carriages, locomotives and trams to operators on the Swiss market and it provides comprehensive service and maintenance support to customers’ fleets for the duration of their life cycles.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.



Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier and FLEXITY are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Andreas Bonifazi Global media relations Media relations, Switzerland press@rail.bombardier.com Bombardier Transportation +41 79 476 5115 ext.andreas.bonifazi@rail.bombardier.com

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.