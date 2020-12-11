Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greater China Distributed Denial-of-Service Protection Solutions Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) protection solutions refer to appliance- or cloud-based solutions capable of detecting and mitigating a broad spectrum of DDoS attacks with high accuracy to ensure network and business services availability and continuity. A growing number of time-sensitive online tasks and applications is stimulating demand for DDoS protection.



Industries such as gaming, e-commerce, media, cryptocurrency, and online banking, increasingly prioritize network and web services availability to enhance customer satisfaction, long-term loyalty, and trust, raising the vulnerability to DDoS attacks. The growth of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and commercialization of 5G promoting efficient IoT deployments are also increasing the risk of DDoS attacks in terms of frequency, volume, and sophistication using compromised connected devices. DDoS attacks continue to increase in size, ranging from short, persistent bursts to terabit-level attacks.

Attack vectors typically fall into volumetric, protocol, and application attack categories. A hybrid DDoS protection approach with both on-premises and cloud-based mitigation capabilities are increasingly critical to address the different attack types and sizes. The complexity and frequency of DDoS attacks are driving organizations to increase investment in cybersecurity, especially DDoS protection solutions that provide enhanced visibility and reporting to protect against the broad spectrum of attacks.

Automated and AI-enabled DDoS detection and mitigation capabilities that reduce the manual SOC intervention will see higher demand in the market. In the field of more than 30 domestic and global industry participants, the publisher independently plotted the top 12 DDoS protection solutions companies in the Greater China region in this Radar analysis: Alibaba Cloud, Huawei, NSFOCUS Technologies Group Co., Ltd., Genie Networks Ltd, Akamai Technologies, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., NETSCOUT Systems, Neustar, Inc., Nexusguard, and Radware, Inc., that are truly innovating and best positioned to deliver high value to customers in the future.



The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores, as highlighted in the methodology. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

