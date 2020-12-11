Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
December 11, 2020 at 2.30 p.m. (EET)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Kaarina Muurinen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Muurinen, Kaarina
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20201211123501_4
Transaction date: 2020-12-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,566 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,566 Volume weighted average price: 37.5 EUR
More information
Katriina Vainio, Group General Counsel
Tel. +358 40 079 0212
Vaisala Corporation
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
