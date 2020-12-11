Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boat Rental - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Boat Rental market accounted for $19.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $30.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.



Growing investments to encourage nautical tourism across several countries is the major factor propelling the growth of the market. However, high taxation on boat rental services across various regions is hampering the growth of the market.



Boat rental presents an easy and convenient way to own a boat without really owning it. In the current market scenario, where everything can be rented, from bicycle to home, car to workplace sharing, renting a boat is a much-needed service, as most of the boats are parked in the harbor for more than half of their service life.



Based on the boat class, the luxury segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increase in the spending capacity of people and surge in the first choice for arranging family events and vacations on luxury yachts. The growing popularity of boating vacations on exotic destinations is likely to be a key factor that drives the market. By geography, Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the high preference for nautical tourism in this region. The enormous scenic coastline and developed infrastructure have played a vital role in pouring the boat rental market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Boat Rental Market include BLUE BAY MARINE, Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company, Boatjump, S.L., Boatsetter, GETMYBOAT INC., GLOBE SAILOR, Incrediblue, Le Boat, Nautal, Odyssey Boats, Sailo Inc., THE MOORINGS, West Coast Marine, Yachtico Inc., and Zizooboats GmbH.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Boat Rental Market, By Power Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electric

5.3 IC Engine



6 Global Boat Rental Market, By Boat Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Catamaran

6.3 Motorboat

6.4 Sailing Boat

6.5 Yachts

6.6 Fuel-powered Boats



7 Global Boat Rental Market, By Business Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Business to Consumer (B2C)

7.3 Charter

7.4 Day Cruise

7.5 Event/ B2B

7.6 Luxury Charter

7.7 Luxury Day Cruise

7.8 Peer to Peer (P2P)

7.9 Tour



8 Global Boat Rental Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Speedboat

8.3 Cruise Ship



9 Global Boat Rental Market, By Activity Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sailing

9.3 Fishing



10 Global Boat Rental Market, By Boat Class

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Luxury

10.3 Sports



11 Global Boat Rental Market, By Length

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Up to 28 Feet

11.3 28 to 45 Feet

11.4 More Than 45 Feet



12 Global Boat Rental Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Business Group

12.3 Personal



13 Global Boat Rental Market, By Geography



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 BLUE BAY MARINE

15.2 Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company

15.3 Boatjump, S.L.

15.4 Boatsetter

15.5 GETMYBOAT INC.

15.6 GLOBE SAILOR

15.7 Incrediblue

15.8 Le Boat

15.9 Nautal

15.10 Odyssey Boats

15.11 Sailo Inc.

15.12 THE MOORINGS

15.13 West Coast Marine

15.14 Yachtico Inc.

15.15 Zizooboats GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnpmvk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900