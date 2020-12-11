New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Furfural Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960632/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $525.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR

The Furfural Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$525.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$422.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
  • Avantium
  • Corbion NV
  • DynaChem Inc.
  • Hongye Holding Group Corp. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  • Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc.
  • Pennakem LLC
  • Sinochem Qingdao Co., Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960632/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Furfural Derivatives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
