Product launches and research for advanced haematological cancers therapeutics



Global Haematological Cancers Therapeutics Market accounted for USD 34.38 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 72.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8%.



The haematology cancer therapeutics market growth is driven by high incidences of blood cancer across the globe and a favorable funding scenario for the research and development of therapeutics for blood cancer. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%, followed by North America with 9.6%.



Additionally, the increasing pressure has driven the market of pharmaceutical companies into launching new drugs, considering the upcoming patent expiries of several drugs by 2027. In line with this, key market players are focusing on the launch of new haematological cancers therapeutics in the market. Owing to the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies and the high prevalence of blood cancer in the region, North America is expected to dominate the haematological cancers therapeutics market during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for pharmacological therapies is projected to grow significantly and deliver a CAGR of 10.5%. Owing to pressure for the development of new drugs in lieu of upcoming patent expiries of several drugs by 2027, leading market players of the Haematological Cancers Therapeutics Market are focusing on obtaining successful clinical trials to launch new drugs in the market

The market for hospitals is anticipated to dominate the market, with a revenue of USD 47.6 billion by 2026. Growth of the haematological cancer therapeutics market, especially this segment, is supported by reimbursement from the government as well as private bodies across the globe.

Asia Pacific will witness a significant rise at a CAGR of around 10.5% from 2020 to 2027 in light of favorable government inclination towards research and development activities related to blood cancers. Additionally, government hospital spending and infrastructure development rate across the globe have increased by 7% during the period 2017-2018, with a majority of new additions being derived from the Asia Pacific region.

Key participants include Roche, Celgene, Johnson & Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Siemens AG, Mindray Medical, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, AbbVie, HemoCue AB, Sysmex, and Novartis.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Industry Trend Analysis

4.4. Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing incidence of cancer

4.4.1.2. Increase in Funding for cancer research and development

4.4.1.3. Technological Advancements

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.4.2.2. High cost of treatment

4.4.2.3. Associated side effects of the hematological therapeutics

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Regulatory Scenario



Chapter 5. Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Pharmacological Therapies

5.3. Stem Cell Transplantation

5.4. Surgery and Radiation Therapy

5.5. Anemia Treatment

5.6. Thrombosis Treatment

5.7. Neutropenia Treatment

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market End User Insights & Trends

6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Clinical Laboratories

6.4. Academic and Research Institutes

6.5. Others



Chapter 7. Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Regional Outlook

7.1. Hematological Cancer Therapeutics market share by region, 2018 & 2026



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

8.2. Market positioning

8.3. Strategy Benchmarking

8.3.1. Key Organic Strategies

8.3.2. Key Inorganic Strategies



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Insights

9.3. Products Offered

9.4. Strategic Initiatives

Roche

Celgene

Johnson & Johnson

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Siemens AG

Mindray Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

AbbVie

HemoCue AB

Sysmex

Novartis

