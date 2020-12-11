New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Apparel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960631/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sportswear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.1% CAGR and reach US$100 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Footwear segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Functional Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Innerwear Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR
In the global Innerwear segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$26.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Functional Apparel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Functional Apparel Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Functional Apparel Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Functional Apparel Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Sportswear (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Sportswear (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Sportswear (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Footwear (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Footwear (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Footwear (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Innerwear (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Innerwear (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Innerwear (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Socks (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Socks (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Socks (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Outdoor Apparel (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Outdoor Apparel (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Outdoor Apparel (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Functional Apparel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Functional Apparel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Functional Apparel Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Functional Apparel Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Functional Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Functional Apparel Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Functional Apparel Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Functional Apparel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Functional Apparel Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Functional Apparel Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Functional Apparel Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Functional Apparel Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Functional Apparel Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Functional Apparel Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Functional Apparel Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Functional Apparel Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Functional Apparel Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Functional Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 35: Functional Apparel Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Functional Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Functional Apparel Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Functional Apparel Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Functional Apparel Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Functional Apparel Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Functional Apparel Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Functional Apparel Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Functional Apparel Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Functional Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Functional Apparel Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Functional Apparel: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Functional Apparel Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Functional Apparel Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Functional Apparel Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Functional Apparel Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Functional Apparel Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Functional Apparel Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Functional Apparel Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Functional Apparel Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Functional Apparel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Rest of World Functional Apparel Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Functional Apparel Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
