Global Sleep Apnea Market is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the large number of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, increasing public and clinical awareness about sleep apnea with growing public & private sector initiatives, significant venture capital funding, rising usage of oral appliances, and technological advancement in sleep apnea devices. In addition, increase in the disposable income of population in emerging countries and rising healthcare expenditure is these regions further boosting the growth of this market.



Based on type, the therapeutic devices segment is expected to hold the leading position in the overall sleep apnea market in 2020. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of sleep apnea therapeutic devices with the rise in awareness on sleep disorders and related rise in diagnosed patients, rising acceptance & demand for oral appliances, and growing availability & accessibility to advanced PAP devices and related interfaces.



Based on end user, the homecare settings/individuals segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of homecare sleep apnea products with their easy accessibility, growing incidence & prevalence of sleep apnea disorders, and rise in awareness about related treatment availability. Furthermore, favorable and growing coverage of sleep apnea product reimbursement for homecare is further supporting the preference for sleep apnea diagnosis & treatment in homecare settings/individuals home.



Geographically, the market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North American region is estimated to command the largest share of the overall sleep apnea market in 2020.



However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by the factors like rising investment from both public & private sector for improving healthcare infrastructure & accessibility, increasing affordability of the middle-class population, rising prevalence and large base of undiagnosed sleep disordered breathing (SDB) patients, rising focus of the key players to expand in emerging countries like China & India and other South-east Asian countries through number of strategic initiatives, and public & private sector initiatives on improving awareness about sleep disorders and related therapy.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the product type, end user, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for sleep apnea across the globe?

What are the market estimates and forecasts for the period of 2020-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global sleep apnea market?

Who are the major players in the global market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape in the global sleep apnea market?

What are the recent developments in the global sleep apnea market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in this market?

What are the key geographic trends and which are the high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global sleep apnea devices market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.3. Market Assessment

2.4. Assumptions for The Study

2.5. Limitations for The Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Covid-19 Impact on The Sleep Apnea Devices Market

4.1. Overview

4.2. Sleep Apnea Devices Use in COVID Patients

4.3. Impact Analysis



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Large Number of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

5.2.2. Increasing Public & Clinical Awareness About Sleep Apnea

5.2.3. Significant Venture Capital Funding

5.2.4. Growing Usage of Oral Appliances

5.2.5. Technological Advancements

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High Cost of Sleep Apnea Devices & Lack of Awareness in Emerging Country

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Rising Demand for Home Healthcare

5.4.2. Increasing Focus on Telemedicine and Mhealth

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of Patient Adherence



6. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Therapeutic Devices

6.2.1. Positive Airway Pressure (Pap) Devices

6.2.1.1. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

6.2.1.2. Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

6.2.1.3. Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

6.2.2. Masks

6.2.2.1. Full-Face Masks

6.2.2.2. Nasal Masks

6.2.2.3. Nasal Pillow Masks

6.2.3. Oral Appliances

6.2.3.1. Mandibular Advancement Devices

6.2.3.2. Tongue-Retaining Devices

6.2.4. Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

6.2.5. Oxygen Devices

6.2.6. Accessories

6.3. Diagnostic Devices

6.3.1. Polysomnography Devices

6.3.1.1. Clinical Polysomnography

6.3.1.2. Ambulatory Polysomnography

6.3.2. Home Sleep Testing Devices

6.3.3. Pulse Oximeters

6.3.3.1. Handheld Oximeters

6.3.3.2. Fingertip Oximeters

6.3.3.3. Wrist-Worn Oximeters

6.3.3.4. Tabletop Oximeters

6.3.4. Actigraphy Systems



7. Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Home Care Settings/Individuals

7.3. Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories



8. Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. RoE

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players (2019)

9.4.1. ResMed, Inc. (U.S.)

9.4.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

9.4.3. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. ResMed, Inc.

10.2. BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

10.3. Braebon Medical Corporation

10.4. Compumedics Limited

10.5. Devilbiss Healthcare Llc

10.6. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

10.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.8. Lowenstein Group

10.9. Oventus Medical

10.10. Panthera Dental

10.11. SomnoMed Limited

10.12. Whole You (Subsidiary of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.)



