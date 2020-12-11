New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Full-Service Restaurants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960630/?utm_source=GNW

7 Trillion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Fine Dining, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$672.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Casual Dining Restaurants segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $334.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Full-Service Restaurants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$334.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$345.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Applebee’s Restaurants LLC

Brinker International

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar Darden Concepts, Inc.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden Denny’s Inc.

IHOP Restaurants LLC

Red Lobster Hospitality LLC

TGI Fridays

The Cheesecake Factory Company Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960630/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Full-Service Restaurants Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Full-Service Restaurants Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Full-Service Restaurants Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Full-Service Restaurants Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Fine Dining (Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Fine Dining (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Fine Dining (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Casual Dining Restaurants (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Casual Dining Restaurants (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Casual Dining Restaurants (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Full-Service Restaurants Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Full-Service Restaurants Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Full-Service Restaurants Market in the United States

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Full-Service Restaurants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Full-Service Restaurants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Full-Service Restaurants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Full-Service Restaurants Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Full-Service Restaurants Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Full-Service Restaurants Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Full-Service Restaurants Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Full-Service Restaurants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Full-Service Restaurants Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Full-Service Restaurants Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Full-Service Restaurants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Full-Service Restaurants Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Full-Service Restaurants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Full-Service Restaurants Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Full-Service Restaurants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Full-Service Restaurants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Full-Service Restaurants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 47: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Full-Service Restaurants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 50: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Full-Service Restaurants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Full-Service Restaurants Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Full-Service Restaurants Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Full-Service Restaurants Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Full-Service

Restaurants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Full-Service Restaurants Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Full-Service Restaurants Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Full-Service Restaurants Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Full-Service Restaurants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Full-Service Restaurants Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Full-Service Restaurants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 74: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Full-Service Restaurants Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Full-Service Restaurants Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Full-Service Restaurants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 86: Full-Service Restaurants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Full-Service Restaurants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Full-Service Restaurants Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Full-Service Restaurants Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Full-Service Restaurants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Full-Service Restaurants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 95: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Full-Service Restaurants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Full-Service Restaurants Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Full-Service Restaurants Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Full-Service Restaurants Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Full-Service Restaurants

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Full-Service Restaurants Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Full-Service Restaurants

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Full-Service Restaurants Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Full-Service Restaurants Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Full-Service Restaurants Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Full-Service Restaurants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960630/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001