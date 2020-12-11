Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corn Starch Market By Form (Liquid and Powder), By Type (Sweetener, Modified and Native), By Application (Food Ingredients, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corn Starch Market size is expected to reach $18.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Corn starch is a derivative form of the wheat or corn grain. Corn starch is obtained from the kernel's endosperm. Corn starch finds its application in many culinary, household, and industrial purposes. It is frequently used in the kitchen where it is used as a thickening agent for gravies, sauces, glazes, soups, pies, casseroles, and other desserts. It is also useful in preparing corn syrup and bioplastics. It also finds its application in the treatment of glycogen storage disease.



Mechanical properties and water solubility of the product will boost the market trends. Apart from mechanical properties, an increase in the usage of the product in paper & board, food & beverages, processed food, and detergents will boom the growth of the market over the projected timespan. Also, corn starch is also used in treating the ailment.



Moreover, food producers lessen the cost of manufacturing through the addition of a variable quantity of corn starch in food products and this will further drive the market in the coming years. Increasing the use of ethanol as a biofuel feedstock will further accelerate the industry growth over the coming years. Moreover, widespread product diffusion in the paper & textile sectors and its usage as a stabilizer will boost market trends. Though unfavourable climate conditions can hinder the production of corn starch as well as it will also obstruct the supply chain of the product which in turn affecting its costs, and this can hamper the market growth.



The global corn starch market is mainly driven by a higher rate of corn production across the globe. The industry is being supported by its rising application in the food industry. It is commonly used as a thickener in food items. It is also used as a coating in deep-fried food to provide them a crispy texture, and in baked items in order to give moisture and fullness. Corn starch is gluten-free, so it remains unaffected by the shifting of consumers towards gluten-free products. The bakery industry is also steadily growing and it is assisting the growth in the food sector.



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Liquid and Powder. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Sweetener, Modified and Native. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food Ingredients, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cargill Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Bayer AG, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Croda International PLC.



Strategies deployed in Corn Starch Market



Sep-2019: Cargill partnered with two firms in South India, one in Karnataka and other in Andhra Pradesh. The partnership was aimed at manufacturing corn starch and related products such as sweeteners for doubling its production capacity



Aug-2019: Associated British Foods took over Unilever's Mazola, the manufacturer of corn oil and corn products in Saudi Arabia and associated brands. The acquisition strengthened its business and provided benefits to its shareholders.



Jul-2019: Cargill made an investment of US$200 million for diversifying its portfolio of starches & sweeteners in Krefeld. This diversification allowed Cargill to address the market changes in the area of nutrition and packaging and to better serve its customers' needs.



Jun-2019: Cargill launched two new waxy corn-based starches; SimPure 99400 and 99405. SimPure 99400 and 99405 delivers stability through pasteurisation in custards and similar dairy desserts. SimPure requires minimum reformulation.



Mar-2017: Archer Daniels Midland acquired Chamtor, a French producer of wheat-based sweeteners and starches. The acquisition expanded the company's footprint in Western Europe.



