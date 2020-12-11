East Rutherford, NJ, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Dream, the premier entertainment, retail, and dining experience, is delighted to announce the installation of Stay Golden, from renowned American artist Rachel Hayes. The large-scale fabric composition is the newest addition to American Dream’s permanent art collection and a gift to the community, to be enjoyed by all this holiday season and for years to come.

Hayes’s work encompasses a full three stories of space below American Dream’s magnificent wooden barrel-shaped vaulted ceilings. Strips of textiles and theater lighting gels are stitched together to create panels, loosely based on the log cabin and jelly roll techniques of building with small pieces to create a large composition. The artist’s ability to insert color and form into both built and natural environments has won her praise from art aficionados the world over.

“Art is to be contemplated, to create conversation, to inspire and above all else, to enrich our lives,” noted Kenneth Downing, Chief Creative Officer at Triple Five Group, developers of American Dream. “This work from Rachel Hayes does just that, with its exuberant use of color, soaring high above the viewer,” he added.



“I created Stay Golden in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” said Rachel Hayes. “Throughout the various patchwork-sewn panels, the main color of light gel is ‘Oklahoma Gold,’ a rich ochre, which references the musical, ‘Oklahoma!.’ The title alludes to a line, ‘stay gold, pony boy’ from the movie, ‘The Outsiders,’ set in Tulsa. I’m tremendously proud of this work, which connects moments of pop culture with Americana quilt patterns,” she added.

The Stay Golden installation is located in Court D at American Dream.

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just minutes away from New York City.

