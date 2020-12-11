Successfully completed listing on US Nasdaq and raised over $150 million during recent IPO and preceding crossover round
Funds to support preparations for potential EU conditional approval of GB0139 in IPF and multiple new Phase 2 clinical trials
BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc., a NASDAQ listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
Recent Highlights
“We have made tremendous progress both clinically and as a company, and are excited to have successfully completed our IPO in the US,” said Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto. “We are well positioned to execute on all of our strategic goals, and look forward to continue building on our momentum as we advance on our promising GB0139 product candidate and expand our clinical development pipeline with the initiation of three Phase 2 studies for other product candidates.”
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as two assets about to move into phase 2 targeting myelofibrosis, NASH and oncology. The Company is incorporated in the U.S. and has its operating headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s focus, GB0139’s potential, plans for clinical development and potential to market, and Galecto’s product candidates and pipeline. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Registration Statement on Form S-1. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.
For more information, contact:
|Galecto Inc.
|LifeSci Advisors (media)
|Hans Schambye, CEO
|Mary-Ann Chang
|Jon Freve, CFO
+45 70 70 52 10
|+44 7483 284853
|info@galecto.com
|mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
Financial Tables to Follow
GALECTO, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$85,333
|$11,294
|Receivable on issuance of convertible preferred stock
|5,473
|39,669
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,337
|5,117
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|905
|298
|Other assets
|1,106
|231
|Total assets
|$98,154
|$56,609
|Current liabilities
|$8,281
|$7,927
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|589
|211
|Total liabilities
|8,870
|8,138
|Total stockholders’ equity
|89,284
|48,471
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$98,154
|$56,609
GALECTO, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$7,651
|$3,674
|$16,874
|$11,893
|General and administrative
|2,515
|1,152
|5,461
|2,224
|Total operating expenses
|10,166
|4,826
|22,335
|14,117
|Loss from operations
|(10,166)
|(4,826)
|(22,335)
|(14,117)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(1,485)
|721
|(925)
|2,033
|Net loss
|(11,651)
|(4,105)
|(23,260)
|(12,084)
|Dividends on convertible preferred stock
|(2,713)
|(1,401)
|(7,648)
|(4,159)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$(14,364)
|$(5,506)
|$(30,908)
|$(16,243)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$(55.25)
|$(21.18)
|$(118.89)
|$(62.48)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss
per common share, basic and diluted
|259,966
|259,966
|259,966
|259,966
|Other comprehensive loss
|Net loss
|(11,651)
|(4,105)
|(23,260)
|(12,084)
|Currency translation
|2,331
|(2,059)
|2,136
|(2,140)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$(9,320)
|$(6,164)
|$(21,124)
|$(14,224)
