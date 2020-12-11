New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960626/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$447.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $366.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$366.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$299.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Construction Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Construction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$152 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$201.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$194.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bruker Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Rayence Inc.

Teledyne DALSA, Inc.

Toshiba Electron Tubes & Devices Co., Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

YXLON International GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960626/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Security by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Security by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Semiconductors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Bomb Disposal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Bomb Disposal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Bomb Disposal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: China Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: France Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel

X-Ray Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Panel X-Ray Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel

X-Ray Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel

X-Ray Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security, Manufacturing, Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb

Disposal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Panel X-Ray Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Flat Panel X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Security, Manufacturing,

Construction, Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel

X-Ray Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Security, Manufacturing, Construction,

Semiconductors, Bomb Disposal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960626/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001