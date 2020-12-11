Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hammocks Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the hammocks market and it is poised to grow by $470.76 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The reports on the hammocks market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities and the increasing prominence of private-label brands.

The hammocks market analysis includes material segment, and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the product innovation in terms of utility and raw material as one of the prime reasons driving the hammocks market growth during the next few years.

The hammocks market report covers the following areas:

  • Hammocks market sizing
  • Hammocks market forecast
  • Hammocks market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hammocks market vendors that include ATC Furniture, Best Choice Products, Danlong Hammocks, Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., GRANDTRUNK, INCA Hammock Manufacturing & Export Pvt. Ltd., KW Hammock Co., LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd., Pawleys Island Hammocks, and Vivere Ltd. Also, the hammocks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Material
  • Nylon hammocks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rope hammocks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Canvas hammocks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other hammocks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Material

6. Market Segmentation by Style

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Style
  • Hammock chairs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mayan hammocks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Brazilian hammocks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Nicaraguan hammocks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Venezuelan hammocks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Style

7. Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ATC Furniture
  • Best Choice Products
  • Danlong Hammocks
  • Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc.
  • GRANDTRUNK
  • INCA Hammock Manufacturing & Export Pvt. Ltd.
  • KW Hammock Co.
  • LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd.
  • Pawleys Island Hammocks
  • Vivere Ltd.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hag783

