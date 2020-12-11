Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-commerce Payment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-commerce payment market is poised to grow by $113.68 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Our reports on e-commerce payment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of online transactions, rise in the usage of wireless networks, and surge in compliance requirements.
The e-commerce payment market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rise in mobile biometrics for payment as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce payment market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of multi-factor authentication and e-commerce vendors switching from website to mobile-only apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The e-commerce payment market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce payment market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc.. Also, the e-commerce payment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
10. Appendix
