The e-commerce payment market is poised to grow by $113.68 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Our reports on e-commerce payment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of online transactions, rise in the usage of wireless networks, and surge in compliance requirements.



The e-commerce payment market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rise in mobile biometrics for payment as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce payment market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of multi-factor authentication and e-commerce vendors switching from website to mobile-only apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The e-commerce payment market covers the following areas:

E-commerce payment market sizing

E-commerce payment market forecast

E-commerce payment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce payment market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc.. Also, the e-commerce payment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

E-wallets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online banking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Direct debits - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Capital One Financial Corp.

Mastercard Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Stripe Inc.

The OLB Group Inc.

UnionPay International Co. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

