New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995359/?utm_source=GNW

Specifically, next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have enabled millions of human genomes across diverse ethnicities, to be sequenced. The large volumes of genomic data from the aforementioned sequencing studies have led to the generation of valuable insights on individuals’ likely responses to different treatment regimens. Innovation in this field have made NGS technologies increasingly affordable and accessible. In fact, the cost of sequencing a single genome has dropped from USD ~3 billion (Human Genome Project 1990) to USD 1,000 (Illumina sequencing kits) over the last two decades. However, NGS based analyses are limited to offering averaged insights on gene expression. In other words, this method is incapable of quantifying nucleic acid content in individual cells, and thereby, offering gene expression information at single cell resolution. To better understand the interactions of individual cells with their microenvironment, advanced molecular probing solutions are required. In this context, high-throughput single-cell analysis, an emerging analytical technique, is considered a powerful means for studying individual cells, enabling researchers to study gene expression at single cell resolution.



Single-cell sequencing techniques offer many advantages over traditional genomic analyses, enabling the detection of complex and rare cell populations, and elucidating development trajectories of distinct cell lineages. Despite the potential to be used across diverse segments in biotechnology and medical research, this technique is still limited to early-stage research activities. This is primarily attributed to certain challenges associated with data processing and quality control. Further, the lack of versatile in silico tools is also considered among the major roadblocks to meaningful analysis and interpretation of single cell sequencing data. Additionally, the high cost of process execution and affiliated labor intensive protocols are other barriers to the adoption of since-cell sequencing technology. However, the introduction of the RNA-QC-Chain tool in 2018 (an effort to address the data processing and quality control related challenges) and the Human Cell Atlas project (responsible for developing the first whole transcriptome map of human cells), are considered prominent milestones in the field of single cell genomics. Presently, experts believe that the single-cell genomics market in North America, may reach USD 5 billion by 2025. Given, the potential of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technologies to probe into previously unelucidated cellular mechanisms, and identify novel biomarkers / therapeutic targets, they are likely to witness significant adoption in biomedical research over the next decade.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Single-cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market, 2020-2030’ report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the future opportunities associated with single-cell sequencing services / technologies. In addition to other elements, the report features:

An overview of the competitive landscape of single-cell sequencing service providers providing information on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, sequencing method used (DNA sequencing, RNA sequencing, ATAC sequencing and DNA methylation), types of services offered (library preparation, sequencing and bioinformatics), type of library preparation system used and type of sequencing system used.

A detailed review of the competitive market landscape of single-cell sequencing workflow instruments providing information on a number of relevant parameters, such as target nucleic acid (DNA, RNA and protein), type of application (cell isolation, cDNA amplification and library preparation) and throughput. In addition, the report features competitive market landscape of single-cell sequencing systems providing information on parameters, such as type of application (single-cell, whole genome, whole exome and targeted sequencing), maximum output, maximum read length, system efficiency, sequencing chemistry (sequencing-by-synthesis, SMRT sequencing and nanopore sequencing). It also includes an analysis on the companies developing these systems, based on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of single-cell sequencing technologies based on relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on a company’s employee count and years of experience) and other important technology related specifications, such as maximum sequencing output, maximum reads per run, maximum read length, quality score, applications and cost of sequencer.

Elaborate profiles of companies that are engaged in offering single-cell sequencing services and technologies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), proprietary technology platform(s), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted for single-cell sequencing technologies, based on parameters, such as patent type, publication year, geographical location, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging focus areas, and type of applicant, highlighting the leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of the size of intellectual property portfolio). It also features a patent benchmarking and valuation analysis.

A detailed analysis of the grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to single-cell sequencing, between 2016 and 2020, based on multiple parameters, such as year of grant award, grant amount, focus area, activity code, support period, funding mechanism, funding institute center, type of recipient organization, popular recipient organizations and prominent program officers.

An analysis of various developments / recent trends related to single-cell sequencing, offering insights on [A] partnerships and collaborations established within the industry, [B] funding and investments, and [C] recent product launches related to single-cell sequencing.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as number of single-cell samples sequenced annually, average cost of sequencing, and growth trends across various geographies, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030. The chapter features the likely distribution of the opportunity across different [A] key market segments (services and technologies), [B] type of system (sequencing and workflow instruments), [C] end-user (pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutions and other end-users), [D] area of application (diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine and others) and [E] geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of insights gathered from both secondary and primary sources. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading single-cell sequencing service and technology providers?

What are the recent developments in the single-cell sequencing domain?

Which organizations have filed the maximum number of patents in this field?

Which institutions have received the maximum grant funding?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the single-cell sequencing market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of single-cell sequencing, and the process involved in single-cell sequencing and analysis. It also highlights different applications of single-cell sequencing in life sciences, specifically in cancer research, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, embryology, immunology, microbiology, neurology and organ development. Further, the chapter highlights the key challenges associated with the adoption of single-cell sequencing and its future perspectives.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the competitive landscape of single-cell sequencing service providers, including a detailed analysis based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, sequencing method used (DNA sequencing, RNA sequencing, ATAC sequencing and DNA methylation), types of service offered (library preparation, sequencing and bioinformatics), types of library preparation system used and types of sequencing system used.



Chapter 5 provides an overview of the market landscape of single-cell sequencing workflow instruments, including an analysis based on parameters, such as type of target nucleic acid (DNA, RNA and protein), type of application (cell isolation, cDNA amplification and library preparation) and throughput. In addition, the report features study of market landscape of single-cell sequencing systems providing information on parameters, such as type of application (single-cell, whole genome, whole exome and targeted sequencing), maximum output, maximum read length, system efficiency, sequencing chemistry (sequencing-by-synthesis, SMRT sequencing and nanopore sequencing), year of establishment, company size and geographical location. It also includes an analysis on the companies developing these systems, based on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.



Chapter 6 provides a detailed competitiveness analysis of single-cell sequencing technologies based on several relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on company’s employee count and years of experience) and product related specifications (type of sequencing, type of services offered, throughput)



Chapter 7 includes detailed profiles of the companies offering single-cell sequencing services, featuring a brief overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 includes detailed profiles of the companies offering single-cell sequencing platforms and technologies, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), proprietary platform(s), recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 presents an in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to single-cell sequencing, based on key parameters, such as patent type, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbol, emerging focus areas, and type of applicant, highlighting the leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of the size of intellectual property portfolio). It also features a patent benchmarking and valuation analysis.



Chapter 10 provides a detailed study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to single-cell sequencing, between 2016 and 2020, including an analysis based on multiple parameters, such as year of grant award, grant amount, focus area, activity code, support period, funding mechanism, funding institute center, type of recipient organization, popular recipient organizations and prominent program officers.



Chapter 11 provides an analysis of various developments / recent trends related to single-cell sequencing, offering insights on [A] partnerships and collaborations established within the industry, [B] funding and investments, and [C] recent product launches related to single-cell sequencing.



Chapter 12 presents a detailed market forecast, highlighting the future potential of the single-cell sequencing services and technologies market till the year 2030. The chapter features the likely distribution of the opportunity across different [A] key market segments (services and technologies), [B] type of system (sequencing and workflow instruments), [C] end-user (pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutions and other end-users), [D] area of application (diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine and others) and [E]geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 13 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it summarizes the various evolutionary trends that are likely to influence the future of this market.



Chapter 14 is a collection of executive insight(s) of the discussion(s) that were held with key stakeholder(s) in this market.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995359/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001