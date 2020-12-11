Stockholm, December 11, 2020

The Extraordinary General Meeting of BTS Group has today, in accordance with the Board's proposal, decided to distribute SEK 3.60 per share to the shareholders. The record date for the receipt of the dividend was set at Tuesday, December 15, 2020 and the payment of the dividend is expected to begin by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday, December 18, 2020.



In the light of the ongoing pandemic, the risk of spreading covid-19 and the rules and advice of the authorities, the Extraordinary General Meeting was conducted without the physical presence of shareholders and only by advance voting (so-called postal voting) based on temporary legal provisions.

Minutes with full resolutions of the meeting, including an account of how the shareholders voted etc., will be available on the company's website, www.bts.com , on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the latest.





The Board

BTS Group AB





For more information:

Stefan Brown, CFO, +46 8 58 70 70 00

For more information about BTS, please see www.bts.com

