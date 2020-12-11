- BoxVn took delivery of a brand new fleet of 45 vehicles this week

- High-end fleet features smart driver-assist features and exceptional functionality and reliability

- BoxVn adds fleet to meet high demand which could reach 130% in growth during holiday season

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxVn Limited (OTCPINK:VCEX), an emerging leader in the fast-growing Driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply segment of the logistics industry, announced today that it has taken delivery of a brand new fleet of 45 vehicles, beginning earlier this week. BoxVn’s smart new branded vehicles are a combination of long (LWB) and short wheel base (SWB) vans, and each boast state of the art technology. Vehicles include the Ford Transit Custom Van, Vauxhall Vivaro Panel Van, and PEUGEOT Boxer, all known for delivering exceptional functionality and reliability. Plus, BoxVn procured the Ford Custom Plug-in Hybrid. The hybrid features a battery powered electric motor with a 1.0 liter EcoBoost Engine and Geo-fencing technology to aid in improving local air quality.

Driver Friendly, Eco-Focused Features

BoxVn’s new vans are equipped with an impressive array of smart driver assist features designed to improve road safety and afford maximum efficiency for the driver. Key features include intelligent speed assistance (operated by an internal traffic sign recognition camera); pre-collision automatic braking; blind spot information assist (to alert the driver and step in when at risk of collision with another vehicle or pedestrian); semi-adaptive cruise control, and a lane departure warning system. For the added convenience of the delivery driver, many also feature FlexCargo functionality and keyless open and start smart technology.

In line with BoxVn’s Sustainability Strategy and its commitment to becoming the UK’s most responsible light commercial vehicle supply company, vehicles were carefully selected for their class-leading CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, low running costs and overall reduced emissions.

Demand for Vehicles, Delivery Services Remain High

Acquiring these new vans has been a coup for management as the logistics industry is experiencing a severe, unprecedented vehicle shortage. Many automakers have only just resumed operations following the Coronavirus shutdown earlier this year, at what is typically the busiest time of year for delivery drivers.

In parallel, the pandemic has meant numerous restrictions in place that continue to make it difficult for consumers leave their homes to shop for gifts, which continues to serve as a key catalyst in the growth of online retailers, and subsequent demand for delivery services such as those provided by BoxVn. Thus, even the largest delivery companies are really starting to feel the squeeze.

BoxVn is on target to achieve 130% growth in business in the holiday season between September and January, providing we are able to continue to acquire new vehicles, as needed via our existing suppliers and rapidly expanding network.

CEO James Gilzean said “Vehicle shortages are increasingly a problem at this time of year, and demand is at an unprecedented high due to restrictions imposed on the automotive manufacturing plants. We are delighted with our new fleet and are doing everything we can to ensure our customers are covered. We hope our drivers will feel proud to drive our new BoxVn branded vehicles.”

About BoxVn Limited

BoxVn Limited started as a small recruitment business and quickly evolved into a driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply business offering services so unique that it has revolutionized flexible vehicle supply, unemployment and the driver recruitment life cycle to provide a dependable and integral service to one of the biggest and fastest growing sectors in the world, Our core business is the supply of Light Commercial Vehicles to logistics businesses on a flexible and medium-term basis, and is designed to serve logistics businesses and drivers first with a non-traditional approach offering a high-level of service at an affordable price point. For more information, please visit www.boxvn.co.uk.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, filing patent applications, product development, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in BoxVn periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information: