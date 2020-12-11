DENVER, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (IONM), is pleased to announce that it held its first virtual annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) yesterday and that all matters submitted to the shareholders of the Company for approval as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated December 9, 2020 (the “Circular”), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, including:



Electing all nominees to the board of directors of the Company, including Martin Burian, John Farlinger, Preston Parsons, Christopher Rumana, and Steven Summer.

Re-appointing Baker Tilly US (formerly, Squar Milner, LLP) as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Approving certain amendments to the Company’s stock option plan (the “ Amended Option Plan ”).

”). Approving the creation of the Company’s equity incentive plan (the “Equity Incentive Plan”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Amended Option Plan a total of 3,497,123 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) will be reserved for issuance under the Amended Option Plan and a further 3,497,123 Common Shares will be reserved for issuance pursuant to the terms of the Equity Incentive Plan. Both the Amended Option Plan and the Equity Incentive Plan remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details regarding the matters approved at the Meeting, please see a copy of the Circular, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the future plans and actions of the Company and the Company’s Amended Option Plan and Equity Incentive Plan. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the TSX Venture Exchange may not approve the Company’s Amended Option Plan and Equity Incentive Plan, the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and economic activity in general, and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact

Scott Kozak, Investor and Media Relations

Assure Holdings Corp.

1-720-287-3093

Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com

John Farlinger, Chief Executive Officer

Assure Holdings Corp.

1-604-763-7565

John.Farlinger@assureiom.com