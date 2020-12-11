New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market by Type of Device, Diabetes Type, Type of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Device Component, Type of Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Component, and Geography – Global Forecast 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995356/?utm_source=GNW

In 2019, the global expenditure on diabetes treatment and disease management was estimated to be over USD 750 billion; this is indicative of the significant burden on patients and the global healthcare system. Timely glucose monitoring helps prevent unwanted glucose fluctuations (hyperglycemia / hypoglycemia), which are known to have serious implications, including (but not limited to) kidney damage, cardiovascular complications, visual impairment, diabetic ketoacidosis and circulatory defects (some of which are known to progress to a stage requiring amputation). The current gold standard for self-monitoring of blood glucose level involves the use glucose meters. These are compact devices designed to measure glucose levels in blood, which is typically extracted (using a small needle) from patients’ fingertips or forearms. For adequate glycemic control, it is essential for diabetics to measure glucose levels multiple (3-4) times in a day; since the process involves the use of a needle, compliance is a primary concern. Moreover, there are several other concerns, such as inaccurate readings and needlestick injuries, associated with the use of conventional glucose monitoring devices.



Over time, a number of companies have developed advanced variants of the conventional blood glucose monitors that are portable, and minimally- / non-invasive. Many such next generation solutions have connectivity features, which enable patients’ health data to be captured and shared with medical professionals, upon request. In addition, there are a number of innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, which are designed to provide real-time insights on blood glucose levels. Newer variants of these products are now chockful of intuitive software that enables patients to quickly make important treatment-related decisions. This field is presently the epicenter of innovation in the diabetes market; a popular example is the artificial pancreas, which is basically a combination of a CGM system and a large volume wearable injector, powered by intuitive algorithms that drive the delivery of insulin and glucagon. The diabetes monitoring devices market is anticipated to witness steady growth, largely driven by the increasing diabetic patient population and the introduction of advanced and cost effective solutions, in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market, 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of diabetes monitoring devices, over the next decade. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An overview of current market landscape of the diabetes monitoring devices, providing information on device specifications, such as type of device (self-monitoring blood glucose device and continuous blood glucose monitoring devices), current status of development (preclinical, clinical and marketed), target patient segment (children, adults and elderly patients), analyte procurement (invasive, non-invasive and minimally invasive), volume of analyte used (less than 0.8 µL, 0.8 to 2 µL and more than 2 µL), processing speed (fast and slow), wearability (wearable and non-wearable), wireless connectivity, water resistance potential, provision for alerts / alarms, device memory attributes and glucose measurement range. In addition, the report presents the details of the companies developing these devices, including information on type of developer (industry and non-industry), year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading developers.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of diabetes monitoring devices, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the developer) and product specifications (type of device, current status of development, target patient segment, analyte procurement, volume of analyte used, processing speed, wireless connectivity, water resistance potential, provision for alerts / alarms and device memory attributes).

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by the stakeholders in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020 (till August), covering product / technology integration agreements, commercialization agreements, distribution agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions, product development and commercialization agreements and other relevant types of deals.

Elaborate profiles of prominent companies that develop diabetes monitoring devices. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A review of recent initiatives undertaken by big pharma players in this domain. It also features a benchmark analysis of top 5 big pharma players (in terms of annual revenues of 2019), comparing them across various relevant parameters.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for diabetes monitoring devices. Based on multiple parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030. The report also features sales forecasts for the overall diabetes monitoring devices market with a detailed market segmentation on the [A] type of device (self-monitoring blood glucose device and continuous blood glucose monitoring device), [B] diabetes type (type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes), [C] device component (self-monitoring blood glucose devices: lancing device, blood glucose meter and testing strips; continuous glucose monitoring devices: sensors, transmitter and receiver) and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Which are the leading diabetes monitoring device developers?

What are the popular monitoring devices currently being marketed / developed in this domain?

What novel / advanced features are device developers focusing on to maintain a competitive edge in the market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What initiatives big pharma companies have taken to expand their existing capabilities and comply with industry benchmarks?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the diabetes monitoring devices market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to diabetes and a discussion on the various existing challenges in diabetes monitoring. Additionally, it features brief descriptions of various diabetes monitoring devices and concludes with a discussion on the future trends that are likely to impact this emerging market segment.



Chapter 4 includes an assessment of current market landscape of the diabetes monitoring devices, based on various parameters, such as type of device (self-monitoring blood glucose device and continuous blood glucose monitoring devices), current status of development (preclinical, clinical and marketed), target patient segment (children, adults and elderly patients), analyte procurement (invasive, non-invasive and minimally invasive), volume of analyte used (less than 0.8 µL, 0.8 to 2 µL and more than 2 µL), processing speed (fast and slow), wearability (wearable and non-wearable), wireless connectivity, water resistance potential, provision for alerts / alarms, device memory attributes and glucose measurement range. In addition, the report presents the details of the companies developing these devices, including information on type of developer (industry and non-industry), year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading developers.



Chapter 5 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of diabetes monitoring devices based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the developer) and product specifications (type of device, current status of development, target patient segment, analyte procurement, volume of analyte used, processing speed, wireless connectivity, water resistance potential, provision for alerts / alarms and device memory attributes).



Chapter 6 features an analysis of the various partnerships and collaborations that have been inked amongst players in this domain, in the time period 2015-2020 (till August). It provides a brief description on the various types of partnership models (product / technology integration agreements, commercialization agreements, distribution agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions, product development and commercialization agreements and other relevant types of deals) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain. Further, it includes analyses based on year of partnership, type of partnership, type of device mentioned in the agreement and most active players. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents.



Chapter 7 provides detailed profiles of the prominent companies that develop diabetes monitoring devices. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 provides a review of recent initiatives undertaken by big pharma players in this domain. It also features a benchmark analysis of top 10 big pharma players (in terms of annual revenues of 2019), comparing them across various relevant parameters, such as diversity of device portfolio number of marketed diabetes and clinical-stage diabetes drugs, diabetes type, type of diabetes drug evaluated and partnerships.



Chapter 9 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of diabetes monitoring devices till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of device (self-monitoring blood glucose device and continuous glucose monitoring device), [B] diabetes type (type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes), [C] device component (self-monitoring blood glucose devices: glucose meters, test strips and lancets; continuous glucose monitoring devices: sensors, transmitters and receivers) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world).



Chapter 10 is a summary of the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the diabetes monitoring devices market.



Chapter 11 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Ambuj Jain (General Manager-Business Development, Cambridge Consultants), Ron Erickson (Founder and Chairman, Know Labs)



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

