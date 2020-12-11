Company Announcement No. 21/2020



Copenhagen, 11 December 2020





On 19 October 2020, Fidim S.r.l. (“Fidim”) published a voluntary public cash offer to the shareholders of Athena Investments A/S (“Athena”) through the Offer Document dated 19 October 2020 and the subsequent Supplement dated 26 November 2020 (see company announcements no. 16/2020 and 20/2020).

Today, Athena has been informed by Fidim that all conditions of the offer have been fulfilled, and Fidim has accordingly decided to complete the offer.

Fidim will hold 90.55 % of the total share capital and voting rights of Athena upon settlement.

Fidim will announce the final result of the offer no later than 15 December 2020.

Fidim will as soon as possible seek to redeem any remaining minority shareholders of Athena and will also seek to delist the shares of Athena from Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Reference is moreover made to the attached announcement from Fidim for further information.





The Board of Directors





Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71

Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02

