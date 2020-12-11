New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Cell Culture Market by Scaffold Format, Products, Application Areas, Purpose, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995354/?utm_source=GNW

However, over time, it has been demonstrated that such cultures are unable to accurately mimic the natural (in vivo) microenvironment. Moreover, cells cultured in monolayers are both morphologically and physiochemically different from their in vivo counterparts. This leads to differences in viability, growth rate, and function. Additionally, in adherent 2D culture systems, only 50% of the cell surface is exposed to the culture medium, which limits cell-to-cell and cell-to-medium interactions. In fact, a study reported that 95% of drugs that exhibited efficacy in 2D culture models failed in in vivo studies / human trials.



Advances in biotechnology and materials science have enabled the development of a variety of 3-dimensional (3D) cell culture models. These systems have been demonstrated to be capable of more accurately simulating the natural tissue microenvironment and, thereby, can help overcome most of the challenges associated with 2D systems. In addition, there are certain complex 3D cell culture models that are likely to soon replace animal models. In other words, 3D cell cultures are able to better simulate the natural tissue microenvironments, thereby, serving as better in vivo models for use in experimental research, including drug discovery / toxicity testing, development of regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and stem cell research. This is anticipated to drive the adoption of such solutions in the foreseen future. Moreover, in a recent study, perfused 3D culture systems were used to emulate human bronchial tissue and airway cells, in order to study infectious respiratory diseases. Further, 3D cell cultures and organoid-based screening systems are being developed to facilitate the study of the pathogenesis of the novel coronavirus and support ongoing drug development efforts on this front. Based on the current trend of use, we are led to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to result in an increased demand for such solutions, presenting lucrative opportunities for companies engaged in this domain. In this context, the overall 3D cell culture market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “3D Cell Culture Market by Scaffold Format (Scaffold Based and Scaffold Free System), Products (Hydrogel / Extracellular Matrix (ECM), 3D Bioreactor, 3D Petri Dish, Hanging Drop Plate, Microfluidic System, Micropatterned Surface, Microcarrier, Organ-on-Chip, Solid Scaffold, and Suspension System), Application Areas (Cancer Research, Drug Discovery and Toxicology, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine), Purpose (Research Use and Therapeutic Use), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (3rd Edition), 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of 3D culture systems, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

An insightful assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering various 3D cell culture systems, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, geographical presence, 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactors), and type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems). In addition, the chapter provides information related to the companies providing 3D culture related services, and associated reagents / consumables.

A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold based products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, and microcarriers), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based, and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold based products, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.

A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold free products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold free products, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.

A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of 3D bioreactors, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of 3D bioreactor (single-use, perfusion, fed-batch, and fixed-bed), and typical working volume. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing 3D bioreactors, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.

An insightful analysis, highlighting the applications (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicology, stem cell research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) for which various 3D cell culture products are being developed / used.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) that are engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team, details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the investments made in the period between 2015 and 2020, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in small and mid-sized companies (established after 2005; with less than 200 employees) that are engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products.

An analysis of the various partnerships related to 3D cell culture products, which have been established between 2015 and 2020 (till September), based on several parameters, such as year of agreement, type of partnership (product development / commercialization agreements, product integration / utilization agreements, product licensing agreement, research and development agreements, distribution agreements, acquisitions, joint venture and other agreements), 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactor), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), and most active players. It also provides the regional distribution of players involved in the collaborations.

An in-depth analysis of over 8,400 patents that have been filed / granted for 3D cell culture products, between 2015 and 2020, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year, issuing authorities involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis.

An in-depth discussion on the classification of 3D cell culture systems, categorized as scaffold based systems (hydrogels / ECMs, solid scaffolds, micropatterned surfaces and microcarriers), scaffold free systems (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems) and 3D bioreactors.

An elaborate discussion on the methods used for fabrication of 3D matrices and scaffolds, highlighting the materials used, the process of fabrication, merits and demerits, and the applications of different fabrication methods.

Insights from an industry-wide survey, featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in the development of 3D cell culture products.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the 3D cell culture market. Based on multiple parameters, such as business segment, price of 3D cell culture products, and likely adoption of the 3D cell culture products, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the 3D cell culture systems market in the mid to long term, for the time period 2020-2030. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] 3D cell culture scaffold (scaffold based systems, scaffold free systems, and 3D bioreactors), [B] type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems, and microfluidic systems), [C] area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicity testing, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine / tissue engineering), [D] purpose (research use and therapeutic use), [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and RoW (Rest of the World)), and [F] leading product developers. In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry and non-industry players:

Brigitte Angres (Co-founder, Cellendes)

Bill Anderson (President and CEO, Synthecon)

Anonymous (President and CEO, Anonymous)

Anonymous (Co-founder and Vice President, Anonymous)

Scott Brush (Vice President, BRTI Life Sciences)

Malcolm Wilkinson (Managing Director, Kirkstall)

Ryder Clifford (Director, QGel) and Simone Carlo Rizzi (Chief Scientific Officer, QGel)

Tanya Yankelevich (Director, Xylyx Bio)

Jens Kelm (Chief Scientific Officer, InSphero)

Walter Tinganelli (Group Leader, GSI)

Darlene Thieken (Project Manager, Nanofiber Solutions)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming 10 years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products?

What are the most popular 3D cell culture products?

What are the different applications for which 3D cell culture products are currently being developed?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the trend of capital investments in the 3D cell culture systems market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the 3D cell culture systems market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to 3D cell culture systems market?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of 3D cell culture systems market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to 3D culture systems, covering details related to the current and future trends in the domain. The chapter highlights the different types of cell cultures, the various methods of cell culturing and their application areas. The chapter also features a comparative analysis of 2D and 3D cultures, as well as highlights the current need and advantages of 3D culture systems.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the classification of 3D culture systems, categorized as scaffold based systems (hydrogels / ECMs, solid scaffolds, micropatterned surfaces and microcarriers), scaffold free systems (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems) and 3D bioreactors. It also highlights, in detail, the underlying concepts, advantages and disadvantages of the aforementioned products.



Chapter 5 presents summaries of different techniques that are commonly used for fabrication of 3D matrices and scaffolds. It further provides information on the working principle, benefits and limitations associated with each method. In addition, the chapter features key takeaways from various research studies focused on matrices fabricated using the aforementioned methods.



Chapter 6 includes information on close to 160 industry players offering various 3D cell culture products. It features detailed analyses of these companies based on year of establishment, size of employee base, geographical presence, 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactors), and type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems). In addition, the chapter provides information the companies that offer 3D culture related services and associated reagents / consumables. It also highlights the contemporary market trends in four schematic representations, which include [A] a heat map representation illustrating the distribution of developers based on type of 3D cell culture format and company size, [B] an insightful tree map representation of the developers, distributed on the basis of type of product and company size, and [C] a world map representation highlighting the regional distribution of developer companies.



Chapter 7 includes information on close to 150 scaffold based products that are either commercialized or under development. It features detailed analyses of these products based on status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized, type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, and microcarriers), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based, and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. The chapter also highlights the contributions of various companies developing scaffold based products, presenting a detailed analysis based on their year of establishment, size of employee base and geographical presence.



Chapter 8 includes information on more than 60 scaffold free products that are either commercialized or under development. It features detailed analyses of these products based on status of development (under development, developed not commercialized, and commercialized, type of product (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems, and microfluidic systems), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based, and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. The chapter also highlights the contributions of various companies developing scaffold free products, presenting a detailed analysis based on their year of establishment, size of employee base and geographical presence.



Chapter 9 includes information on more than 100 3D bioreactors that are either commercialized or under development. It features detailed analyses of these products based on the type of 3D bioreactor (single-use, perfusion, fed-batch, and fixed-bed), and typical working volume. The chapter also highlights the contributions of various companies developing 3D bioreactors, presenting a detailed analysis based on their year of establishment, size of employee base and geographical presence.



Chapter 10 presents a detailed overview and analysis on the most popular application areas, which include cancer research, drug discovery and toxicity screening, stem cell research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) for which various 3D cell culture products are being developed / used.



Chapter 11 features elaborate profiles of prominent players that are either engaged in the development or have developed popular scaffold based products (offering at least five hydrogel / ECM products). Each company profile features a brief overview of the company along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team, details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 12 features elaborate profiles of prominent players that are either engaged in the development or have developed popular scaffold free products (offering at least three organ-on-chip products). Each company profile features a brief overview of the company along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team, details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 13 features elaborate profiles of prominent players that are either engaged in the development or have developed 3D bioreactors (offering at least two bioreactors). Each company profile features a brief overview of the company along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team, details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 14 features an analysis of the investments made in the period between 2015 and 2020, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in small and mid-sized companies (established after 2005; with less than 200 employees) that are engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors, in this domain.



Chapter 15 features in-depth analysis and discussion of the various partnerships inked between the players in this market, during the period, 2015 and 2020 (till September), based on several parameters, such as year of agreement, type of partnership (product development / commercialization agreements, product integration / utilization agreements, product licensing agreement, research and development agreements, distribution agreements, acquisitions, joint venture and other agreements), 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactor), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), and most active players. It also provides the regional distribution of players involved in the collaborations.



Chapter 16 provides an in-depth patent analysis presenting an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered over 8,400 patents that have been filed / granted for 3D cell culture products, since 2015, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, geographical location, type of applicants, issuing authorities involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis.



Chapter 17 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of 3D cell culture systems market, for the time period 2020-2030. In order to provide an informed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] 3D cell culture scaffold (scaffold based systems, scaffold free systems, and 3D bioreactors), [B] type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems, and microfluidic systems), [C] area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicity testing, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine / tissue engineering), [D] purpose (research use and therapeutic use), [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and RoW (Rest of the World)), and [F] leading product developers.



Chapter 18 presents insights from the survey conducted for this study. We invited over 150 stakeholders involved in the development of 3D cell culture systems. The participants, who were primarily Founder / CXO / Senior Management level representatives of their respective companies, helped us develop a deeper understanding on the nature of their products / services and the associated commercial potential.



Chapter 19 summarizes the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the 3D cell culture systems market.



Chapter 20 is a collection of transcripts of interviews conducted with various stakeholders in the industry. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with Brigitte Angres (Co-founder, Cellendes), Bill Anderson (President and CEO, Synthecon), anonymous (President and CEO, Anonymous), anonymous (Co-founder and Vice President, Anonymous), Scott Brush (Vice President, BRTI Life Sciences), Malcolm Wilkinson (Managing Director, Kirkstall), Ryder Clifford (Director, QGel) and Simone Carlo Rizzi (Chief Scientific Officer, QGel), Tanya Yankelevich (Director, Xylyx Bio), Jens Kelm (Chief Scientific Officer, InSphero), Walter Tinganelli (Group Leader, GSI), and Darlene Thieken (Project Manager, Nanofiber Solutions)

Chapter 21 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 22 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

