Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foot Care Products Market By Applications, By Products, By Distribution Channels, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Foot Care Products Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Foot care products are important for keeping the health of the feet. These foot care products are useful in protecting and remedial care of the foot and ankle. Foot care products are helpful to restore foot issues like toe pain, finger pain, heel pain, and nail health. Companies are concentrated on innovative product packaging to surge the usability of foot care products. In order to see the ever-changing requirement of customers, enterprises are directed on R&D activities so as to introduce a new product line in the market of foot care products. These corporations are further capitalizing on packing and advertising activities to gain more visibility among consumers.



The global foot care products market has upheld a persistent growth rate. There is a growing requirement for foot care products that are helpful in maintaining better aesthetics and hygiene. Fast fluctuating lifestyle and altering fashion have augmented the skin exposure of feet, therefore leading to increasing demands for foot care products. These products have expanded more popular especially among women owing to the growing trend of open-toe shoes and sandals. Currently, consumers are probing for foot cleansing lotions, creams, repair ointments, and sloughing scrub which can show instant results. Mature baby boomers, a surge in the number of diabetic patients, and bacterial infections are the key factors that are boosting the growth of the global foot care products market. In addition to it, the rise in awareness, personal hygiene & fashion trends is some of the common trends followed in society. For instance, the pedicure is gradually adopted by people. Several foot care devices, gels, creams, tools, and medicines are widely used by podiatry professionals, pedicure centers, and diagnostic centers.



Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Medical, Sports & Athletics and Personal Comfort. Based on Products, the market is segmented into Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointment and Other Products. Based on Distribution Channels, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Market, Drug stores & Pharmacies Market, Online Stores Market and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson, Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Blistex, Inc., HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC), Coty, Inc. (JAB Cosmetics B.V.), PediFix, Inc., Alva-Amco Pharmacal, Inc., Aetna Felt Corporation (Aetna Foot Products) and Miracle of Aloe.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application

Medical

Sports & Athletics

Personal Comfort

By Product

Foot Creams

Foot Cleansing Lotions

Slough Scrub Products

Foot Repair Ointment

Other Products

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Drug stores & Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Foot Care Products Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Foot Care Products Market, by Product

1.4.3 Global Foot Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.4 Global Foot Care Products Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Foot Care Products Market by Applications

3.1 Global Medical Market by Region

3.2 Global Sports & Athletics Market by Region

3.3 Global Personal Comfort Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Foot Care Products Market by Products

4.1 Global Foot Creams Market by Region

4.2 Global Foot Cleansing Lotions Market by Region

4.3 Global Slough Scrub Products Market by Region

4.4 Global Foot Repair Ointment Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Products Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Foot Care Products Market by Distribution Channels

5.1 Global Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Market by Region

5.2 Global Drug stores & Pharmacies Market by Region

5.3 Global Online Stores Market by Region

5.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Foot Care Products Market by Region

6.1 North America Foot Care Products Market

6.2 Europe Foot Care Products Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Foot Care Products Market

6.4 LAMEA Foot Care Products Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson and Johnson

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2 Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Approvals:

7.4 Blistex, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC)

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 Coty, Inc. (JAB Cosmetics B.V.)

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7 PediFix, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Alva-Amco Pharmacal, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Aetna Felt Corporation (Aetna Foot Products)

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Miracle Of Aloe

7.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50onds

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900