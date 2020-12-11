WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard is proud to announce it will be leading the lease up of Bodo, a new apartment community at 1814 I Street in the H Street Corridor of Northeast Washington, DC.



With leasing starting this month, Bodo will feature 12 urban one- and two-bedroom layouts with comfortable interiors designed to maximize your living space. Residents will enjoy designer finishes including quartz counters, custom imported two-tone cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, efficient LED lighting and a washer/dryer in every unit. Located within a few steps of famed H Street where organic grocer, Whole Foods sits as a neighborhood anchor among the award-winning restaurants, bars, and shops. Leasing from $1,600 per month.

For more information, please visit www.bodoapts.com.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

