Global plastic recycling market is projected to grow from an estimated $ 85 billion in 2020 to $ 110 billion by 2025.The global plastic recycling market is driven by rising inclination towards recycled plastics over virgin plastics because of high pollution caused by the plastics when disposed in oceans or other water bodies.



In addition to this, energy saving benefits during the production of recycled plastics are positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing research activities in order to find an effective method of recycling plastic waste all around the world is expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global plastic recycling market is segmented based on type, source, method, end user, company and region.In terms of type, the plastic recycling market is categorized into polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene and others.



On account of easy and cost-efficient recycling process of polyethylene, the polyethylene category accounts for the largest market share among all the types of plastics.

In terms of end-use industry, the plastic recycling industry is categorized into packaging, building & construction, textile, automotive, electrical & electronics and others. Out of these, the packaging industry was the largest among all the end-use industries in the global market for plastic recycling as the recycled plastics are being widely used in the food and beverage packaging owing to growing technological advancements.

Major players operating in the plastic recycling market include Veolia Group, Suez SA, Republic Services Inc., Waste Connections Inc., B&J Parr, KW Plastics, BASF SE, Borealis AG, B. Schoenberg & Co., Clear Path Recycling LLC, Dupoint Teijin Films, Custom Polymers Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global plastic recycling market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global plastic recycling market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global plastic recycling market based on type, source, recycling method, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global plastic recycling market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global plastic recycling market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global plastic recycling market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global plastic recycling market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global plastic recycling market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global plastic recycling market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of plastic recycling players across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global plastic recycling market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Plastic recycling manufacturers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to plastic recycling

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global plastic recycling market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

o Polyethylene (PE)

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Polystyrene (PS)

o Others

• Market, By Source:

o Bottles

o Films

o Fibres

o Foams

o Others

• Market, By Method:

o Thermal

o Chemical

o Mechanical

o Landfill

• Market, By End User:

o Packaging

o Building & Construction

o Textile

o Automotive

o Electrical & Electronics

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global plastic recycling market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

