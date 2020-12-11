New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market, By Product, By Application, By Technique, By Source, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953172/?utm_source=GNW



The global market for peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) was valued at USD 172.29 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% during 2020 - 2025. The PBMC are crucial to carry out the biology and pathology related studies as well as in clinical research. Besides, PBMCs are also utilized in research related to fatal diseases, immunology, vaccine development, etc. However, high cost of PBMCs related studies might act as a challenge for the adoption of technology, especially in developing economies.



The global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market is segmented based on product, application, technique, source, and region.The product segment is further divided into cryopreserved or frozen PBMC, cultured or fresh PBMC and peripheral blood mononuclear cell isolation & viability kits.



As of 2019, the cryopreserved PBMC or the frozen PBMC segment held the dominant market share as they can be used for longer durations of time if stored carefully at lower temperatures.

Based on regional analysis, North America accounted for the largest market share in the year 2019, on the back of a number of pre-existing peripheral blood mononuclear cells-based companies in the region. The economy of the region is also rich enough, which makes it easier to carry out the complex and costly R&D procedures.



Major players operating in the global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Corning Incorporate, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cellero, LLC, Life Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Cell Applications, Inc., DAPCEL, Inc., Creative Bioarray, iXCells Biotechnologies USA, LLC, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. KG, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Precision Medicine Group, LLC., StemExpress, LLC, HemaCare Corporation, BioVision, Inc., BioLegend, Inc., BioIVT LLC, Biopredic International, Zen-Bio Inc., etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market.

• To classify and forecast global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market based on product, application, technique, source, and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading market players across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the research organizations and companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the research organizations and companies, and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Biotechnology and pharma companies and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to peripheral blood mononuclear cells

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as research organizations & companies and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Cryopreserved or Frozen PBMC

o Cultured or Fresh PBMC

o Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cell Isolation & Viability Kits

• Market, By Application:

o Immunology

o Infectious disease

o Hematology

o Others

• Market, By Technique:

o Density gradient centrifugation process

o Leukapheresis

• Market, By Source:

o Human

o Animals

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

