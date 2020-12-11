Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thermistor temperature sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2020-2025). The growing trend of automation has been identified as one of the important trends in the industry, with the global consumption of sensors growing at a rapid pace across all the verticals. This is expected to influence the demand for thermistors.
Temperature sensing has become the largest application market for thermistors in recent years, with thermistors becoming the second-most used temperature sensors in various industries. The market for thermistors is dominated by NTH thermistors and functions with high-volume ceramic semiconductor manufacturing, catering substantially to several subsidized end users, like automotive, military, oil and gas, food, and beverages, and healthcare, among others.
According to Murata manufacturing co. Ltd "the thermistor market is dominated by NTC type, which has a share of about 70% and PTC has a share of about 30%."
Moreover, with the recent advancements in manufacturing techniques, the shortcomings of conventional NTC and PTC thermistors, like aging, interchangeability, and unreliability, are almost eliminated. Further, the booming demand for portable communication appliances is pushing upwards, the demand of NTC thermistors. Also, with several industrial plants adopting smart motors, PTC thermistors are expected to witness demand spikes, as they act as overcurrent protection for different motors.
The emerging technologies catering to healthcare industries in major economies and the growing applications, like smart patient monitoring systems, are significant factors driving the growth of the thermistor market over the forecast period. The NTC thermistor probes in the healthcare sector are generally used as resistance thermometers.
Moreover, with the onset of COVID-19, enterprises can neither export their goods nor import raw materials for production because the majority of materials for the production of electronic components are made in China. Also, electronics companies' partners are cutting about 30-50% of orders in several regions.
Key Market Trends
Automotive Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
Thermistor temperature sensors have been used in the automotive industry since the last few decades for sending signals to gauges and now to electric controls. As the system complexity increased, the number of types of temperature sensors increased, and the performance requirements also increased. The primary reasons behind the adoption growth of thermistor temperature sensors in the industry are mandates, technical advancements, and customer requirements.
Asia-pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth
The demand for thermistors in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing with the changing automotive landscape, as many countries are adopting electric mobility solutions. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), in April 2020, 51,000 battery electric vehicles, 20,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and 73 Fuel-cell vehicles were sold in China. The battery-electric vehicle sales increased by 11,000 in April, from 40,000 in March 2020.
Competitive Landscape
The Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market is highly competitive owing to the presence of multiple big players in the market supplying their products in domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with players adopting strategies like product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to stay competitive. The key players are Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Company, among others.
Feb 2020 - Texas Instruments expanded its temperature sensing portfolio with the addition of linear thermistors that will deliver up to 50% higher accuracy than the NTC thermistors. The higher accuracy of the product enables operation closer to the thermal limits of the other components and the overall system, primarily helping the engineers in maximizing performance while reducing bill-of-materials (BOM) and total solution cost.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Demand for Cost Effective and Improved Response Rate Sensors
4.2.2 Growing Applications in Consumer Electronics and Connected Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Unsuitability of Thermistors for Wide Temperature Range and Price Point of Raw Materials
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)
5.1.2 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC)
5.2 End-user Application
5.2.1 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.2.2 Power Generation
5.2.3 Metal and Mining
5.2.4 Semiconductor
5.2.5 Automotive
5.2.6 Oil and Gas
5.2.7 Food and Beverage
5.2.8 Life Sciences
5.2.9 Aerospace and Military (includes Aviation)
5.2.10 HVAC
5.2.11 Other End-user Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.3 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.5 KOA Corporation
6.1.6 Lattron Company Limited
6.1.7 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
6.1.8 Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited
6.1.9 Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd
6.1.10 TE Connectivity
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ycq6c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: