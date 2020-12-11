PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), formerly AF1 Capital Corp., is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") are now trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol PKAN. The Company indirectly owns a 50.1% equity interest in PureKana, LLC ("PureKana").



The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Kathy Casey, states, "Today marks a significant milestone for the Company built by PureKana's founders, Jeff Yauck and Cody Alt. Being listed on the TSXV now creates fuel for our mission of democratizing science-based wellness."

The Company completed its Qualifying Transaction pursuant to policies of the TSXV, in accordance with the terms of the previously-announced business combination agreement dated November 20, 2020 ‎among the Company, Heavenly Rx Ltd., Heavenly Rx, LLC, PureKana, ‎Cody J. Alt and Jeff Yauck.‎ For additional information about the transaction, please see the Company’s news release dated November 23, 2020 and the filing statement of the Company dated November 20, 2020 (the “Filing Statement”), which are available at www.sedar.com.

The board of directors of the Company consists of four individuals: Paul Norman (Chairman), Jeff Yauck, Cody ‎Alt and Michael Galloro. The officers of the Company are Kathy Casey (Chief Executive Officer) and ‎Brian Meadows (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary).

About PureK Holdings Corp.

PureK Holdings Corp. indirectly owns a 50.1% ‎equity interest in PureKana. PureKana is recognized as a Top 10 cannabidiol ("CBD") brand in the United States and has operated a ‎profitable direct-to-consumer online business since its inception in 2017. Its product lineup includes high ‎quality CBD that can be consumed in the form of tinctures, capsules, topicals, patches, and gummies. PureKana's brand and direct-to-consumer marketing expertise has helped to establish ‎PureKana as one of the leading online CBD brands in the United States. The online presence is now being expanded into broader retail outlets. PureKana operates legally in the ‎jurisdictions where it carries on business.‎

For further information:

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer

‎Ph: +1 (855) 553-7441

Email: ir@purekana.com

