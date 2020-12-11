Anaheim, CA, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring and managing special purpose real estate properties and required operation permits conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, announced today that its affiliate company, Estrella River Farms (“ERF”), received its Notice of Final Action for its land use application to establish over 130,000sf of canopy on historic ranch property. The letter dated December 9, 2020 from the San Luis Obispo Planning Department states the Minor Use Application was approved based on approved Findings and Conditions.

The project proposed by Estrella River Farms to operate on Estrella Ranch has been approved by the Planning Commission for being consistent with the San Luis Obispo County General Plan. The Company’s cannabis outdoor cultivation represents an allowed use and is consistent with all General Plan policies and as conditioned satisfies all applicable provisions of Title 22 of the County Code.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics states, “With this crucial step in an 18-month application process for the approval of a Land Use Permit of our Estrella Ranch “Estate Grown Weedery” project completed, we have now reached one of the most significant milestones in the development of our company. Our team of experts has successfully maneuvered the maze of environmental and legal rules and regulations in California and we are looking forward to beginning operations subject to the conditions of the permit and immediately following State approval. This is the culmination of our efforts, to design and operate, in cooperation with QDG Agricultural, the world’s first Estate Grown Weedery as the ultimate cannabis operation in California.”



LiveWire, through its affiliate companies Estrella River Farms and Estrella Ranch Partners owns and manages the real estate and associated intellectual property and has conducted the elaborate process of acquiring, and will maintain, all permits required for the operation of a cannabis cultivation facility. LiveWire considers Estrella Ranch to be the most beautiful piece of property in the heart of California’s wine country, surrounded by hundreds of world-renown vineyards, and the envy of any cannabis portfolio. This first acquisition is a crucial step towards successfully establishing a unique and sustainable cannabis business model that can produce significant and sustainable revenues and profits in an increasingly competitive environment. The ideal location, microclimate, and large production capacity of this unique facility in combination with the underlying revenue-sharing business model, is expected to generate a solid return of investment for LiveWire’s shareholders for years to come. Additional production sites and strategic alliances and/or partnerships will be established in the years to come.

ABOUT LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS INC.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the human and veterinary health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing specialized turnkey cannabis real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality handcrafted cannabis products for commercial medicinal and recreational in California and the state-wide distribution of these products. This includes the development, licensing and distribution of legal and high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services and the creation of the high-quality "Estrella Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



